Watch: Groovy First Gameplay For Evil Dead: The Game

Some ill-informed soul has gone ahead and stuck their nose in books containing the power to wake the dead. And sure enough, it’s fallen to Ash Williams to try and prevent an army of walking corpses from reigning chaos down on Earth.

If that premise sounds familiar, and it should, it’s because Saber Interactive’s highly anticipated Evil Dead: The Game is based on the cult horror franchise of the same name. In fact, it even boasts voice work from the legendary Bruce Campbell, reprising his role as Ash. But he won’t be the only one who’s involved.

Indeed, expect to see familiar characters like Scotty, Lord Arthur, Pablo Simon Bolivar and Kelly Maxwell show up across the campaign, which can be played entirely on your own or in co-op. And for a taste of what’s in store, check out the gameplay reveal trailer above.

It certainly looks promising and something that fans of the franchise will appreciate, and if nothing else, the title serves as a nice reminder to us that the Evil Dead universe will still continue on. Even despite Campbell confirming that he’ll no longer portray the iconic part in live-action.

It’s not the only new effort based on the property in the works, either, as in addition to this, original creator Sam Raimi is working on a new reboot titled Evil Dead Rise, set in an urban environment and directed by Lee Cronin. Circling back to the topic at hand, though, and Evil Dead: The Game is scheduled to release later this year for PC, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Don’t miss it and as always, feel free to leave your early thoughts on the gameplay trailer down below.