Watch: Guardians Of The Galaxy Devs Let You Fight To 80s Hits

Star-Lord’s love of 80s-era music is a legendary trait of the character and one used to fantastic effect in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, but will Eidos-Montréal’s upcoming game featuring the dysfunctional family of well-meaning mercenaries follow suit when it enters Earth’s orbit later this year?

To not beat around the bush, yes. Players will have not only the freedom to choose between an extensive list of hits from the decade, but bop along to them in the heat of battle and even choose, prior to the beginning of a fight, specifically which to play via a unique “Huddle” system.

Kiss, Gary Numan, Hot Chocolate, and others are specifically name-dropped by senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski as being included in the list of licensed music secured for the planet-hopping adventure, tracks which will be accompanied by an original score written by BAFTA-nominated composer, Richard Jacques.

While the above will be terrific news for most, the presence of licensed music will be a cause for concern among streamers. Due to the legal nuances of live vs. prerecorded music, content creators would normally have to choose between muting in-game audio or forfeiting monetization/uploads of YouTube/Twitch VODs. Thankfully, Eidos accounted for this with the inclusion of a Streamer Mode which automatically disables the appropriate content.

Guardians of the Galaxy is slated for release on October 26th for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC. Pre-orders are open now, with a variety of options available while stocks last.