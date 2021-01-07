Watch: New Mortal Kombat 11 Mod Adds Gruesome First-Person Mode

Mortal Kombat 11 fans seeking a more intimate fighting game experience can now get exactly that thanks to one fan’s creation.

Well-known community modder Ermaccer has spent some time tinkering with the latest entry in NetherRealm’s storied series and managed to unlock the camera, leading to all sorts of disorienting angles never intended for use by the developer. In addition to an over-the-shoulder perspective – demoed in spectacular fashion in the video above by guest character Spawn peppering his opponent with a stream of bullets – users can also opt, if they so wish, to witness the carnage unfold from a first-person viewpoint.

In one such instance, Ermaccer takes control of mascot Scorpion and uses his iconic spear to impale an unfortunate Noob Saibot. Unsurprisingly, the sequence contains frequent visual clipping and other oddities, but the mod is definitely worth giving a go for anyone looking to spice up their MK sessions.

Mortal Kombat 11 Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In order to get access to all the above, you’ll need to download and install the free open source MK11Hook plugin, which boasts numerous other features in addition to camera tomfoolery. These include, among other things, the ability to increase or slow down game speed, essentially resulting in a bootleg slo-mo mode or, for those that value speed over all else, the opposite. It goes without saying, of course, that only folks on PC can get their hands on these alterations, though who knows, Ermaccer’s efforts may well have inspired NetherRealm to make a VR version of Mortal Kombat 11.

In related news, the franchise’s return to live-action cinema is scheduled for release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th, 2021. See here for all the latest developments.