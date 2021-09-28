Watch: New Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Trailer Reveals More Of The Sinnoh Region

The Pokémon YouTube Channel has today posted a new gameplay trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, long-awaited remakes of the classic DS games, Diamond and Pearl. These are the ones fans have been asking to be remade more than any other, so to say they’re looking forward to them would be an understatement.

In this new trailer, we see many of the favorite features that fans have been curious about returning. Poffin making has made a comeback, and you can even cook them with your Pokémon alongside you in Amity Square. More archaic mechanics, such as Hidden Moves (HMs) are also back, which could prove divisive among players as we’ve been spoiled with more modern releases, not having to keep a Pokémon on our team simply because it knows Cut. We’ll see how it pans out and how players feel about having it back.

It also seems that Cheryl and Riley will have a decent-sized role in these reimagined favorites, which is exciting and suspicious all at once. Based on the trailer, it almost looks like one will be a part of BD and the other a part of SP, which is something that tends to divide players. Switch games are already expensive, and having to buy both to get the full experience is even more so.

One of the most exciting things about this trailer though is the animations and graphics, especially considering the upset when the first trailer for BD and SP dropped. In battles against gym leaders, it looks like they’re especially animated in actual gameplay, which is the first time we’ve seen this in any game.

There’s plenty of nostalgia that fills the trailer, but also some new and improved parts of the game that look just as fun. I’m excited to see how and if the story has changed from the original games. Make sure to check back here for more updates and let me know what you think about the new trailer!