Watch: New Story Trailer Breaks Down Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, coming Oct. 26, received a new story trailer at today’s PlayStation showcase.

Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix’s upcoming game, which casts players as Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord, introduces a new plot where the Guardians go up against the Universal Church of Truth. The Church is hellbent on a messianic journey to introduce the “Promise” across the galaxy, which vows to reintroduce everything lost in an enormous Galactic War that rocked the universe just 12 years prior to the game’s start.

Expect a perfect blend of classic Marvel humor along with action-packed gameplay set to ’80s hits. The game’s graphics certainly look impressive too, although the trailer, seen above, warns that image quality is ultimately dictated by your system’s specs. So if you’ve been waiting on a PlayStation 5, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

Alongside the main storyline, the trailer shows off the journey fans can expect when the game launches this fall, including Cosmo, a dog with “powerful telepath,” according to a PlayStation explainer blog. Expect Star-Lord to make plenty of friends and foes along the way when Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy launches on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this October.