Watch: Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Reveals Mysterious New Pokémon

Today is chock-full of Pokémon announcements. A new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer has just been released, and there is a lot we need to talk about.

The Legends trailer seemed to go into the story of the game a bit more, which certainly has me more excited. It seems different from any Pokémon games before, which we knew from the first trailer, but the more and more information that surfaces, the more intriguing Legends becomes.

First, we get a more in-depth look at which Pokémon we’re able to ride through the Hisui region and what their equivalent is in modern-day Pokémon games; Basculegion is Surf, Hisuian Braviary is Fly, etc. The visuals are just more and more impressive with each trailer, and watching the player throw a Poké Ball while surfing on Basculegion’s back is unexpectedly awesome.

There’s also the option to style your character with different kinds of kimonos, karate outfits, hats, and hair colors/styles like there have been in more recent games. For some, fashion has become a favorite part of the games, so no need to worry, it’s still there waiting for you.

Then we dive more into the story of Pokémon Legends with the Wardens, who are said to protect ‘special Pokémon.’ Does that mean legendary? It’s all suitably vague. We meet Wardens Mai, Miscan, Arezu and Lian who seem to be in charge of protecting the legendary Pokémon of the game: Kleavor.

This so-called Pokémon Noble is a bug/rock type and is known as the ‘Axe Pokémon.’ Surprisingly enough, Kleavor is an evolved form of Scyther only found in the Hisui region. In the battle with Kleavor in the trailer, we see both the trainer and their Pokémon taking damage, so it’s a very different style of battling than everyone is used to.

We knew this game would be different when realizing it was an open-world format rather than the typical one for a Pokémon game, and as it’s gearing up to be released in January, it’s only making player anticipation grow. Pokémon is doing a great job with publicity for its new games, all we can hope is that they live up to the hype!

