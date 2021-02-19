Watch: Resident Evil Mod Recreates The First Game In RE4 Engine

While Capcom’s early 2000s remake of the original Resident Evil is generally considered to be as close to perfection as a video game can get, that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from attempting to take their own crack at reimagining the seminal survival horror. Mr. Curious, a well-known modder within the community, has spent the last couple of years attempting to make Christ and Jill’s nightmare escape from the Spencer Mansion utilizing the very same engine as that used for 2005’s Resident Evil 4.

If you remember, we’ve covered progress updates on the project previously, though in the months since then, Mr. Curious has managed to expand the unofficial remake to an impressive degree. You can check out their latest demo, showcased by YouTuber Residence of Evil for the purposes of encouraging feedback from fans, in the video above.

Pretty neat, huh? It goes without saying, of course, that most of the environmental assets used for the remix are lifted wholesale from Leon S. Kennedy’s foray into the Spanish countryside, though replacing the hive-minded Ganados are actual zombies. Models for these, as well as those for Chris Redfield, Barry Burton and Rebecca Chambers, have all been borrowed from the original’s aforementioned remake and fit in surprisingly well. The most impressive inclusion of all, though, has to be the Crimson Heads. The iconic enemy – markedly more dangerous zombies unable to be killed via conventional means – fits in perfectly here and appears to be a reskin of the Garrador.

Folks interested in doing so can follow future progress updates on the mod by hitting the link below. Alternatively, you can check out gameplay for this year’s Resident Evil Village by heading this way.