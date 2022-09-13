A new Star Wars video game is on its way to consoles, with State of Play seeing an announcement of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge: Enhanced Edition for PlayStation VR2.

From ILMxLAB comes a port of the Tales from the Galaxy Edge game which first debuted on the Oculus Quest in 2020. Based heavily on the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge experience at Disney Parks, the game will be making its way onto the upcoming PlayStation VR update.

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge spans several different eras of Star Wars, with Hondo Onaka from The Clone Wars era, First Order troops from the sequels, and ever-present C-3PO and R2-D2 also showing up in the announcement trailer. The trailer did not appear to show any new content, but more could still be revealed as time goes on.

A stacked voice cast compliments the game, with Anthony Daniels returning as C-3PO and Frank Oz back as Yoda, reprising their roles from the Skywalker film saga. Not confirmed to be included yet is the Solo: A Star Wars Story-related expansion which was released on the Oculus at the end of 2021.

It’s one of several Star Wars video games available on PlayStation, with classic games such as Bounty Hunter, Podracer, and Jedi Knight all being included in PlayStation Plus Extra subscriptions. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also saw announcements from D23 Expo confirming extra character packs for the brick-based galaxy adventure.

No firm release date was confirmed during State of Play for Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, with the video ending with a simple “coming next year” message.