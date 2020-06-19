Watch: New Star Wars: Squadrons Trailer Reveals First Gameplay

Star Wars fans are always looking for new content, no matter the medium, and one such piece of content that folks have been asking for for a while now is a dogfighting game. Thankfully, EA recently answered that call by announcing a new project that’s set entirely in starfighters.

Yes, as you’ve no doubt heard by now, Star Wars: Squadrons is on the way and will feature both a single-player campaign and a 5v5 multiplayer mode that’ll pit players against each other in space combat. The debut CGI trailer was dazzling, to say the least, and now we have something even better to feast on.

Seen above is a meaty gameplay trailer for Squadrons, which was revealed earlier tonight by EA. Clocking in at almost 6 minutes, it offers up a substantial look at what’s in store for us. And let’s just say that the game looks like an absolute blast. Especially if you’re into this sort of thing.

If you’re still not sold on Star Wars: Squadrons though (and if you’re not, are you sure you have a pulse?), they maybe its low price point of only $39.99 will help sway you. It remains to be seen how long the single-player campaign will be and there’s still much we don’t know about the multiplayer, but at such an affordable price, you can’t really go wrong.

Star Wars: Squadrons launches October 2nd for PS4, Xbox One, PC and VR headsets. The only question that remains, is, will you be picking it up when it arrives? Let us know down below and stay tuned for further reveals, as we’ll no doubt be getting more in the lead-up to release.