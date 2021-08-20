Watch: The Simpsons: Hit And Run Gets A Killer Fan Remake

Radical Entertainment’s cult-favorite 2003 game The Simpsons: Hit and Run finally has a remake, but not in the way you probably expect. YouTuber and content creator reubs has spent the better part of a week researching the original game and piecing together their own version of the action-adventure, which famously riffs on a successful formula popularized by Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series.

While absolutely considered a remake in the basest sense of the word, it’s worth noting that as a fan project, reubs’ creation has resulted in a standalone title that looks similar, if not borderline identical to, Radical’s almost 20-year-old efforts. A lengthy video posted on their channel walks viewers through every single process required to bring TV’s most famous nuclear family back to the world of gaming. It’s impressive, to say the least.

While a link to a playable demo of the unofficial version was initially available, concerns over copyright claims have since resulted in its removal, though you can still check out the end result for yourselves by giving the video above a watch.

Whether this initiative is a direct result of frequent requests from fans for a proper remake isn’t clear, though considering original publisher Vivendi Games has since been acquired by (and merged with) Activision Blizzard, this could well prove to be the closest anyone will get to reliving The Simpsons: Hit and Run. Reubs doesn’t make any mention of whether they intend to restore public access to the demo, sadly, so folks may have to dig out their old consoles and physical copies of the game if today’s news has prompted renewed interest. Stay tuned for any future developments.