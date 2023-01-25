What is the ‘GoldenEye 007’ Xbox release date, and what updates have been made to the re-release?

The long-awaited GoldenEye 007 makes its return after more than two decades since its first release. The updated game will come out on Jan. 27, 2023 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players with the Xbox Game Pass, so the wait won’t be much longer. Nintendo will be re-releasing the game as well for the Nintendo Switch via Nintendo Direct and will release it on the same date.

The original GoldenEye 007 from video game developer Rare was released on Aug. 23, 1997 on the Nintendo 64, and it was a First Person Shooter that changed the game, literally. The game was based on the Pierce Brosnan Bond movie of the same name and remains a benchmark for the genre because of its weaponry, gameplay mechanics, and legendary multiplayer mode.

The game is already astounding, so the changes to it won’t be extreme. According to Xbox Wire, it will include the classic gameplay and split-screen local multiplayer modes that fans know and love. The new additions will have alternative control options, new achievements to unlock, a smoother framerate, and native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD where it’s supported.

The Nintendo Switch GoldenEye 007 is an emulated version of the original game and not a remake or remaster. The Nintendo Switch version will have an online multiplayer option, which the console didn’t have before, and apparently, the Xbox version will not have this feature.

Rare Replay is a compilation of 30 Rare games created to celebrate Rare’s 30th anniversary, and players who own a digital copy of it will have the opportunity to own the game for free. Some of these games include Banjo-Kazooie games, Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Killer Instinct Gold, and Kameo: Elements of Power. It also has Perfect Dark, the follow-up FPS that took GoldenEye 007 to the next level.

Rare Replay is available for both Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.