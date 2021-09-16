When Does Deltarune Chapter 2 Release?

With Toby Fox suddenly confirming the release of Deltarune’s second chapter, loads of fans are excited to sit down and play it as soon as possible. Everyone is incredibly excited for the game, but that’s left folks wondering — when exactly is it coming out and where can you get it?

What Time Does Deltarune Release?

The official announcement for its release says it will be available on September 17th at 8 pm EST. To make things easier, here’s that time in several other timezones!

8 pm EST

7 pm CT

6 pm MT

5 pm PST

Where Can I Get Deltarune Chapter 2 And On What Platforms?

While the first chapter of Deltarune was available on Nintendo Switch, the second chapter will only be available on Mac and PC during this initial release. The game will be available to download on the official Deltarune website.

How Do I Transfer Over My Save File From Deltarune Chapter One?

According to the F.A.Q. on the official website, “Completion data is generated when you see the credits of Chapter 1. (Go to sleep in your bed at the end of the game.)” So first, make sure to have proper completion data, then after that, you should be good to go!

You can also play through chapter two without any data from chapter one. According to the F.A.Q., “As long as you generally remember what happened story-wise, you’ll be fine.”