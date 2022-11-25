When will ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ be released? New ‘Harry Potter’ game, explained

Hogwarts Legacy is the upcoming Harry Potter video game where aspiring wizards will be able to attend Hogwarts, take classes, and explore the Wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling. The game has confirmed that Rowling had little involvement in the game’s development and that she didn’t write the game’s story. This gave a small sense of relief to those who aren’t keen to support the author due to her controversial comments.

Warner Bros has already released multiple previews of the game’s gameplay such as character building, gameplay mechanics, and snippets of the Wizarding World, just to name a few. It also teased some of the potential enemies the player will face and a small list of spells that will be added to the game. It’s now up to the player to utilize their skills to survive the dangers this magical world has to offer.

What is ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ about?

Based on the game’s F.A.Q. page, Hogwarts Legacy will be set in the 1800s. This means that players won’t be able to interact with the iconic characters in the film. It’s a single-player RPG where aspiring wizards will learn to grow their power, as well as engage in quests and fight enemies.

Warner Bros made it clear that Hogwarts Legacy isn’t a direct adaptation of the original books and films. The game only made use of Rowling’s vision of the Wizarding World and the developers created an original story using what’s already known about the world’s past. Players’ actions will also play a role in what type of wizard they become and will be able to roam outside of Hogwarts, in places like Hogsmeade Village and the Forbidden Forest.

When will ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ be released?

With teasers, trailers, and previews already out, fans can expect to have a magical time as they witness firsthand living and studying in Hogwarts, and hone their skills to become the wizard they dream to become. Hogwarts Legacy will be playable on multiple consoles such as PC, Playstation 4 and 5, and the Xbox.

When Hogwarts Legacy was first announced, Warner Bros said it would be released on December 2022. Unfortunately, the game’s release date was pushed. Luckily, Warner Bros confirmed a new release date, and players can expect the new Harry Potter game to come out in February. 10, 2023. There will also be a Nintendo Switch release, but the dates for that console has not yet been revealed.