‘Hogwarts Legacy’ pushed back to 2023

The newest game set in the world of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy, has been pushed back to 2023, according to a Twitter post.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy until recently, had a release date of December 2022. But as you can see from the Hogwarts Legacy tweet above, the game has now been slated for a release date of February 10, 2023. The game will release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on that date, while the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released after the game has been released on those platforms.

The last time the game had a major spotlight was back in Sony’s State of Play in March of this year. The State of Play gave gamers an expansive look at Hogwarts Castle and beyond, delving into the mechanics of the game. Hogwarts Legacy is developed by Avalance Software who previously worked with Disney properties when they developed the Disney Infinity franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy will be a prequel to the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, as it is set in the 1800s. It is an action role-playing game in which you will play a student attending Hogwarts, starting from their fifth year. As you progress through the game with your unique character, you will be able to cast spells against your foes and explore key environments from the Harry Potter franchise, like Hogwarts Castle, the Forbidden Forest, and Hogsmede Village.

Because of when the story takes place, you won’t see many characters from the Harry Potter franchise in Hogwarts Legacy. Instead, you will get to craft your own journey as a Hogwarts student, by choosing your house and attending your classes. Of course, there is a deeper story that involves dark wizards and goblins that you will also be able to play through, but who wouldn’t want to attend Defence Against the Dark Arts?

The game has been surrounded by controversy since it was announced, with many people online feeling outraged or conflicted about the game because it uses J.K. Rowling’s popular intellectual property. If you were not aware, J.K. Rowling has been under fire for a while, as she often posts tweets that people have labeled transphobic. But the game does feature an all-new story set in the Harry Potter universe, which was not scribed by the Harry Potter creator.

Hopefully pushing the game back a couple of months means that the developer will be able to release the game in the best state possible, without having to crunch, but we will have to wait and see. Hogwarts Legacy is currently scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch release coming at a later date.