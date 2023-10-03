Where to buy the Adidas x ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Ultra 4D Advanced shoes

Want your feet to look like they're being consumed by an alien goo monster? Adidas has your back.

Excited for the impending release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5? Well, now your feet can join the party courtesy of some cool-looking sneakers from Adidas. These have been designed by Adidas in collaboration with PlayStation and Insomniac Games and are intended to look like the Venom symbiote is taking the sneaker.

This collaboration will be mirrored in the game itself, with the official press release telling us to keep an eye out for “Adidas-branded products featured in-game on some of the citizens throughout Marvel’s New York.” Whether you can actually spot NPCs’ shoes when you’re furiously web-slinging between skyscrapers at high velocity remains to be seen.

Other than sneakers the range will encompass sweatshirts and compression tights “made for gamers and athletes alike.” So, where and when can you buy these shoes?

Which outlets will have them?

Image via Marvel.com

As with any limited edition collaboration sneakerheads will ensure these sell out fast, so knowing where to go on Oct. 20 is key. The best chance seems to be on the Adidas app and website, though the official release says they will also be purchasable “in stores and in selected retailers”.

Exactly which stores and retailers they mean isn’t clear, though smart money says any official Adidas outlet will carry them. If you don’t have an Adidas store nearby, Tillys lists them on their website and Foot Locker has carried previous Adidas x Marvel collabs.

Adidas also recommends you sign up for their “adiClub” member’s service for the chance to buy them “before anyone else.” So if you absolutely need your feet to look like they’re being invaded by an alien slime monster, this is the place to go.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the Adidas x Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 line will be available to purchase from Oct. 20.