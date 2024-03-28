Will ‘Marvel Rivals’ be on console?

Marvel doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to video games, but recent years have seen the company improve its reputation immensely.

Releases like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Midnight Suns are serving to revive Marvel’s once-lacking reputation among gamers, and the incoming Marvel Rivals may be prepped to continue that work. The Overwatch-style game is still in development, with its closed Alpha prepped to begin in May, but gamers are already planning their summers around its eventual release.

Some gamers, that is. The title is currently listed as a PC-exclusive title, which would exclude any console users from enjoying its gameplay. Console gamers are rightly distraught at the news, and wondering whether Marvel Rivals will ever make its way to Xbox or PlayStation.

Will Marvel Rivals release on console as well as PC?

Three primary console giants dominate the world of gaming, and a bulk of video game enthusiasts enjoy ownership of at least one modern console. Those come from Nintendo (the Switch), Sony (the PlayStation 5), and Microsoft (the Xbox Series X), and most games eventually make their way to one of these popular, but pricey, options.

Not every game is made for console gaming, however, which occasionally limits releases to a PC audience. Plenty of gamers enjoy a solid PC as well, capable of taking on even hefty, impressive titles, but some users prefer the capabilities of their favorite console. Which means they miss out when a PC-exclusive titles hits shelves.

That’s currently the case with Marvel Rivals, which — at this notably early stage — is listed as a PC-only release. There are heartening rumors circulating through the gaming sphere, however, which hint toward an eventual console version. The game’s developer, NetEase, has indicated that a console version of the game is being explored. If true, that likely means that Marvel Rivals will come to consoles eventually, it just might take awhile.

Should Marvel Rivals prove popular, its all but guaranteed to eventually make its way to consoles. Numerous games have seen initial releases restricted to PC in the past and, following mass demand, made their way to console in the months following their release. With that in mind, gamers can guarantee an eventual console version of Marvel Rivals by showing their support when it releases on PC later this year.