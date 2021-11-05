Will Skyrim Anniversary Edition Be Available On Nintendo Switch?

10 years after its first release, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is still going as strong as ever, and to celebrate this milestone, its tenth anniversary will find a new Anniversary Edition launching with a ton of bonus content.

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be here on Nov. 11, 2021 and will bring all the goodies from previous versions of the game along with it. This includes the Skyrim Special Edition game, Dawguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn DLCs, Next-Gen upgrades, 48 old creation club items, and 26 brand-new items.

If you have yet to play Skyrim or are a longtime fan looking to experience its world all over again, the Anniversary Edition is going to be the best way to do so. For some gamers, though, you may be wondering: will this new upgraded version be coming to the Nintendo Switch?

Will Skyrim Anniversary Edition be available on the Nintendo Switch?

Sadly, it will not. At this time, there has been no announcement of the Skyrim Anniversary Edition being released on the Nintendo Switch, so fans will need to stick with the original Skyrim game that can be purchased online or in stores. As of now, the Anniversary Edition will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

This is a huge blow, given that the handheld audience makes up a meaningful part of Skyrim’s current player base, and with the launch of the recent Switch OLED, it would seem that now is the perfect time to get a refreshed complete version of Skyrim for the device.



While it won’t be coming out on other consoles, perhaps in the future the Switch will receive this new edition of the game. At this time, however, nothing of the kind has been announced.