Will ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ be on Xbox One?

The wait is finally over for one of the most anticipated video game sequels this year. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released today and for those who have already gotten their hands on it, it’s been a mostly positive experience, albeit with a few flaws. Of course, not everyone’s had a chance to play it yet, some just haven’t had the chance to pick it up and others are hoping for the game to come out on the previous generation of consoles.

But will Jedi: Survivor ever be released on past-gen consoles, such as the Xbox One? Well, unfortunately, due to the size and scope of the game, that’s a big, fat no. The simple fact is that the game was made for current-generation tech, and to make it backward compatible with older consoles just wouldn’t be possible.

Whilst this may be bad news for gamers who haven’t purchased an Xbox Series X or a PS5 yet, it does benefit the game overall. Catering to the previous generation of consoles often means compromise. A game that releases on Xbox One and the Series X will be pretty much the same, the latter will just have faster load times and prettier graphics. The team behind Jedi: Survivor has opted to fully utilize the abilities of the current-gen consoles, meaning that the game is the best it can be.

Of course, this isn’t entirely surprising news, considering that the current generation of consoles has been readily available to purchase since 2020. Developers will increasingly be banking on the fact that most of their audiences have an up-to-date console or PC. Unfortunately for those of you who are clinging to your Xbox Ones, it might finally be time to look to the future, because it’s already here.

It’s safe to say that Jedi: Survivor will remain exclusive to the platforms it is currently available on.