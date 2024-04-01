Will ‘Stellar Blade’ be available on PC?

The thrilling title is set to release soon, but not everyone will be able to enjoy it.

Minds won’t be made up on where Stellar Blade lands in the video game zeitgeist for a few more weeks, at least, but early chatter is teasing the release as an early Game of the Year contender.

To be fair, almost every exciting new video game is teased by at least one eager gamer as a Game of the Year contender, but the energy around Stellar Blade — originally titled Project Eve — is different. The game, which released its demo in late March, is exceeding expectations even among optimistic gamers, ramping up hype around the Souls-like release.

As upbeat reviews start to trickle down from gamers who got their hands on a demo version of the game, an uptick in interest is injecting Stellar Blade with fresh energy. Gamers, even those who typically avoid Souls-like releases, are eyeing the game with interest, and counting down the days until they can try it for themselves. There’s just one catch — not every gamer will get their shot at the incoming action-adventure, due to its exclusive status.

Will Stellar Blade have a PC version?

Stellar Blade was announced all the way back in 2019, and even the most dedicated of its fans lost track of the game once or twice during the development process. Now that its finally prepped for release, however, interest is ramping back up — but disappointment is quickly following for some prospective players.

That’s due to the game’s limited options, which will — at least at launch, see it release exclusively for PlayStation 5. The game was developed by Korean studio Shift Up, but it was produced by Sony Interactive Entertainment, which is notorious for clinging to its exclusive properties with all its might. There’s always a chance the game will eventually find itself available for PC players, but not until it proves to be successful. Without great energy out of the gate, the game will likely be seen as unworthy of porting for PC, and gamers without access to a PS5 will simply be out of luck.

Should the game do well, however, it may well eventually find its way onto PC. Its unlikely to make its way to Xbox, given the competitive nature of the warring consoles, but PC offers up a lesser threat. That could see PC players gain access to the title eventually, but don’t hold your breath. At best, a PC version of the game won’t be out until later this year. At worst, Stellar Blade will never release a PC version, and gamers without a PS5 will have to watch from the sidelines as their Sony-loving peers enjoy the fresh title.