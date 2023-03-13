With The Last of Us Part I remake making its way to Windows soon, and the HBO adaptation coming to a close after an extremely successful and acclaimed run, a lot of people are wondering if Sony will ever get around to releasing The Last of Us Part II for PCs.

The Last of Us was originally designed and released for PlayStation 3 in 2013. A year later, with the arrival of eighth-gen consoles, Naughty Dog remastered the visuals and released it for PlayStation 4. The game was a technical marvel for its time and still remains a powerful contender when compared to many modern titles. In 2020, The Last of Us Part II redefined the standard once again, however, and Naughty Dog couldn’t help but entertain another remake of Part I that gives fans a seamless experience.

Now, that remake has been released for PlayStation 5 and is making its way to Windows in less than a month, so the only question that remains is this: Will Sony also release Part II for PC at some point in the future?

The probability of The Last of Us Part II getting a PC port

Asking this question a few years ago was a sure way to get most gamers laughing in your face. A PlayStation exclusive — and one of Naughty Dog’s own, no less — released for PC? It would’ve been an absurd notion to contemplate. But times change, and so must companies and their seemingly unyielding marketing schemes.

Over the past couple of years, Sony has slowly started porting its exclusives for PC and publishing them 2-3 years after their original release date. Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, Uncharted 4, and Spider-Man are all currently available for purchase on Windows. Given where the industry is heading in terms of being streamlined, there’s no reason for the company to stop this practice now.

Take The Last of Us Part I remake, for instance. That game came out in September 2022 and here we are, just a few months later, awaiting its release on PC, implying that the time gap is even growing smaller.

Now, that’s not to say we can say for certain The Last of Us Part II will come out on PC, but it seems an extremely plausible outcome. Sony may not want to release the game immediately, perhaps waiting for the second season of the HBO adaptation to reel in more sales, but they probably won’t leave the fans hanging either.

That could be a year or two from now, so if you’re really hooked on this world and can’t possibly wait that long, the most convenient choice is getting your hands on a PlayStation 4 or 5 and experiencing it right now.