Will there be a third ‘Spider-Man’ game?

Sony and Insomniac Games have yet to announce anything formally, but we have a few thoughts of our own.

While there was little doubt that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would receive a lot of positive buzz, a chunk of the gaming community has been pleasantly surprised at how much praise the game is getting. Reviews dropped earlier this week, with the game sitting at a phenomenal 90 on Metacritic, and our own review championed it as “one of the best superhero games ever made.”

As gamers get their hands on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 over the coming days, one question will undoubtedly be on the community’s mind: will we get another Spider-Man game at some point in the future?

Neither Sony Interactive Entertainment nor developer Insomniac Games have officially announced anything regarding another follow-up. Of course, that’s not entirely surprising, seeing as how most publishers wait at least a year, if not more, before announcing a sequel to a recently released game.

That being said, it seems likely that there will be another sequel at some point in time. Not only would it make sense from a financial perspective (as a series, Marvel’s Spider-Man is not only a huge seller for Sony but also a flagship franchise that helps push sales of the PlayStation 5), but the game itself hints at another sequel.

Aside from some dangling plot points that are begging for a proper conclusion, the game has two post-credits scenes that feature both new characters and returning villains. It’s far from a definitive “yes,” but considering these two cutscenes set up potential plot points, it’s very likely that we’ll see a follow-up at some point.

