How The Witcher’s Ciri Could Appear In Cyberpunk 2077

Ciri making a cameo appearance in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has been a prevalent theory among fans for more than five years now, but where does it actually come from?

Well, as you may know, in The Witcher saga by Andrzej Sawpkowski, Princess Cirilla is a descendant of Lara Dorren, bestowed with unique powers because of the Elder Blood that flows in her veins. Due to this, some even call her the Lady of Space and Time, since she’s able to travel anywhere and anytime. Now, we know that Netflix’s live-action adaptation is slowly building towards showing the Cintran Princess’ ties to the Source magic, but CDPR’s trilogy of video games has already depicted the full extent of her abilities.

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, when Geralt finally finds Ciri, she talks about all the words she traversed to hide from Eredin and his spectral riders. In one of them, she explains that people “had metal in their heads, waged war from a distance, using things similar to megascopes. And there were no horses, everyone had their own flying ship instead.”

While that’s a vague description at best, fans have always interpreted it as the studio’s way of teasing that we may find Ciri at some corner of their vast new open world experience. After all, people with metal in their heads is most definitely a reference to the cybernetic implants that the citizens of Night City can get to enhance their senses in Cyberpunk 2077. And as ScreenRant explains:

Considering Ciri likely spent months in the world of Cyberpunk, there’s a good chance she could pop up during the events of Cyberpunk 2077. If [she] does appear, though, it likely won’t be in a large capacity, but rather as a small Easter Egg.

That being said, as much as we’d like to see the character in the upcoming action RPG title, director Adam Badowski has revealed in a previous interview that he’s explicitly against this idea, saying:

“We are not Kingdom Hearts, we are not joining universes, and I know that there are a lot of fans on the team and they would like to have Ciri in the game. But I am totally against it, still.”

Of course, CD Projekt CEO Marcin Iwiński stated in the same interview that there’s still time for the Cyberpunk 2077 helmer to change his mind. Besides, even if we don’t get the lady Witcher in the game, we can likely expect the studio to reference the universally acclaimed Wild Hunt in at least some capacity.