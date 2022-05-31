‘Wordle’ hints: 5-letter words beginning with ‘MA’

If the clue you’ve received to help solve your Wordle puzzle is that it starts with ‘MA”, then you shouldn’t stress too much when it comes to solving it. Out of the 34 possible answers, most of them are common words that you could solve in just a few moves.

But in case you’re struggling, there are some tips and tricks to help you solve this Wordle puzzle. The first is to see which vowel is in the word. The first is to check if there is another “A” of “M” in the solution as double letters are common when solving Wordle puzzles. The next is to check for uncommon letters like “W”, “Y”, and “X”, just to name a few as they do appear in some of the words with that specific letter placement. And last is to check if other vowels might be in play as there could be more than one in the solution.

So whether you need some serious help with this puzzle, or you just want a refresher, here is a full list of five-letter words that start with “MA”, in alphabetical order.

5-letter words beginning with ‘MA’

MACAW

MACHO

MACRO

MADAM

MADLY

MAFIA

MAGIC

MAGMA

MAIZE – a pale yellow resembling the color of corn.

MAJOR

MAKER

MAMBO

MAMMA

MAMMY

MANGA

MANGE

MANGO

MANGY – having, caused by, or like the mange.

MANIA

MANIC

MANLY

MANOR

MAPLE

MARCH

MARRY

MARSH

MASON

MASSE

MATCH

MATEY

MAUVE – a pale bluish purple.

MAXIM – an expression of a general truth or principle, especially an aphoristic or sententious one:

MAYBE

MAYOR

What makes Wordle fun is the challenge behind each puzzle. It likes to test you to see if you could think outside the box to solve a simple task in the least amount of words. As long as you strategize and use your words carefully, solving this puzzle will be a breeze.