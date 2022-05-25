Wordle hints: 5-letter words with ‘OU’ in the middle

While the letter “U” is rarely seen, it is common if the word has “OU” in the middle. And for Wordle, there are a total of 42 possible solutions that have that specific letter placement. Luckily for you, most of the words are common, and you’re more likely to recognize the answer.

But in case you are struggling, here are some tips and tricks that can help you solve this puzzle. The first is to see if the word ends with either “E” or “H” as those two often appear in words with that letter placement. Another good tip is to also figure out what the word starts with as it helps clears down the list. Remember, most of the words with “OU” in the middle are common so knowing what it starts with will be a huge benefit. And lastly, is to not underestimate uncommon letters such as “J”, “V” or “Y” as they do appear, so don’t let that throw you off.

So whether you need some serious help with this puzzle, or you just want a refresher, here is a full list of five-letter words that has “OU” in the middle, in alphabetical order.

5-letter words with OU in the middle — Wordle Game Help

BOUGH

BOULE – a metal ball, usually made out of steel.

BOUND

COUCH

COUGH

COULD

COUNT

COUPE – a closed, two-door car shorter than a sedan of the same model.

COURT

DOUBT

DOUGH

FOUND

GOUGE

GOURD

HOUND

HOUSE

JOUST – combat in which two knights on horseback attempted to unhorse each other with blunted lances.

LOUSE

LOUSY

MOULT

MOUND

MOUNT

MOURN – to feel or express sorrow or grief.

MOUSE

MOUTH

POUCH

POUND

POUTY

ROUGE

ROUGH

ROUND

ROUSE

ROUTE

SOUND

SOUTH

TOUCH

TOUGH

VOUCH – to support as being true, certain, reliable, etc.

WOULD

WOUND

YOUNG

YOUTH

Knowing the meat of the solution is really helpful when playing Wordle as you’re a few steps away from figuring out the answer. And while there are times when Wordle gives us difficult clues, it’s the easy ones that make this game more fun as it is feels rewarding.