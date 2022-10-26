‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ gets its series of animated shorts ahead of release, as is tradition

A month out from the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Blizzard is dropping a series of animated shorts on YouTube titled Dragonflight Legacies, the first of which is now available for your viewing pleasure.

The series dives into some of the lore which will feature heavily in the ninth expansion to World of Warcraft, with the first episode focussing on the origins of the Aspects, giving viewers a five minute recap of the events of the World of Warcraft: Dawn of the Aspects novel by Richard A. Knaak.

A series of animated shorts ahead of a World of Warcraft expansion release has become a bit of a staple for fans of the long-running MMORPG, with such shorts dating all the way back to Mists of Pandaria, with its Burdens of Shaohao series.

The latest expansion will see the titular Dragonflights return to Azeroth as an ancient threat stirs, following the climatic, albeit divisive events of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. The game hasn’t had a dragon-centric storyline since the events of Cataclysm, so it’ll hopefully be a breath of fresh air for those a little burnt by arc explored over the last few expansions.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will introduce players to a massive new continent called the Dragon Isles. The expansion will feature four new zones as well as a new starter zone, likely for the new playable race and class, the Dracthyr. There will also be eight new dungeons as well as a raid. It probably goes without saying, but yes – there will be new dragon mounts.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be the Blizzard MMORPG’s ninth expansion, and will release on Nov. 28, 2022.