Xbox Cloud Gaming Launches On Consoles This Holiday

Xbox announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming, already on PC and mobile, will come to console at today’s Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream.

The feature will be incorporated into Game Pass Ultimate and will make it possible to stream games without storing them locally. Players can also pick up from a save on another console or device. Since the games are not running locally, Xbox One players will even be able to play games only on the Series X and S via cloud processing.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will launch on consoles this holiday.

