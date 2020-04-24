Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Its Most Popular Game Next Month

While the Xbox One has had a pretty underwhelming generation compared to its competitors, there’s a couple of areas that Microsoft is leading the way in: backwards compatibility support and consumer friendly services such as their reasonably priced Xbox Game Pass feature.

Indeed, for the low subscription price of $9.99 per month, Xbox One players can experience a vast catalogue of over 100 top-notch titles from a variety of different publishers. From big AAA games like Halo 5, Fallout 4 and DOOM, to smaller scale indies like Superhot, My Friend Pedro and The Long Dark, there’s something to suit everyone’s personal tastes hidden somewhere in the mix.

Unfortunately, for those Xbox Game Pass subscribers who love to wander the streets of Los Santos in Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 5, we may have some bad news for you. That’s right, Microsoft has announced that the uber popular open-world action title will be leaving their subscription service next month on May 7th. Sad times, right?

Don’t despair, though, Xbox Game Pass faithful. Fortunately, the Redmond-based company has made sure to add something pretty special to replace the aforementioned super popular title. Yep, you guessed it, Rockstar Games’ latest open-world action-adventure, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be taking its place when it leaves the service next month. Phew!

Red Dead Redemption 2 Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At the time of writing, there’s no word of when Grand Theft Auto 5 will be returning to the Xbox Game Pass library, but it probably won’t be any time soon. Clearly, it looks like Rockstar Games doesn’t want both titles in the catalogue at the same time. In other words, if it does return, it’s likely that it’ll be to replace Red Dead Redemption 2.

But what say you? Tell us, are you pumped to see Red Dead Redemption 2 launch on Xbox Game Pass? Or are you heartbroken to see Grand Theft Auto 5 leave? Let us know in the usual place down below.