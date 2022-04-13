Microsoft offers gamers plenty of different options to gain access to their library of titles called Game Pass.

Right now there are three different subscriptions available at different price points not just for those on Xbox, but also for players on PC.

With multiple options, you may be stuck debating whether or not it’s worth going for the more premium Xbox Game Pass Ultimate package, or simply sticking to the cheaper Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass alternatives.

If this is something you’re stuck deciding then here is a look at the major differences between the different subscription options that will help you pick which one is right for you.

Xbox Game Pass vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate differences, explained

Image via Xbox

The biggest difference between Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is that the more premium subscription provides access to Game Pass on both Xbox console and PC in one package.

With the two cheaper subscriptions to Game Pass, you will only gain access to the library on either PC or Xbox console depending on which you choose.

Another major difference you’ll need to keep in mind is that only Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold as part of its package and this is necessary to play most games online. Ultimate also boasts free access to EA Play which is something that only the PC version of Game Pass currently does.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also provides cloud gaming capabilities for users so they can play their favorite Game Pass titles on other Windows and Xbox devices.

If you’re a PC gamer or an Xbox gamer that doesn’t typically play online multiplayer games then the cheaper Game Pass subscriptions may be right for you. However, if you’re someone who games on a variety of devices and likes to venture online with friends then there is no looking past the value of Game Pass Ultimate.