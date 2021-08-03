Zombie Army 4: Dead War Adds Playable Left 4 Dead 2 Characters As Free DLC

The latest content update for Zombie Army 4: Dead War is now available on all platforms and should appeal to fans of more than just Rebellion’s popular spinoff series.

As revealed earlier this year, the developer has struck a deal with Valve to add the cast of Left 4 Dead 2 to its third-person shooter. Four skins are up for grabs (Coach, Ellis, Nick and Rochelle) in total, all of which are free for everyone. Whether this is a permanent promotion or if the bundle will require an upfront payment in the future isn’t clear, so we definitely recommend taking advantage of the giveaway now, just in case. Do note, too, that these are purely cosmetic in nature, so don’t expect any major gameplay changes when assuming the role of a survivor.

If, on the other hand, none of the above interests you, a new campaign mission, Return to Hell, is out now, too, and sees players learn more of what caused the dead to rise around the world. As if the name didn’t already give it away, you’ll be expected to venture into the darkest recesses of hell to rescue allies from certain death, all while avoiding its grasp yourself.

A welcome tribute to one of Valve’s most popular series, then, but not quite the sequel many fans have been requesting since 2009. Fortunately, however, Turtle Rock Studios (formerly Valve North), has the perfect remedy for that in the form of Back 4 Blood. A spiritual successor in every sense, the studio’s first major release is due out this October, with a preceding open beta due to kick off later this week.

In order to jump in and start playing straight away, you’ll need to pre-order. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait an extra week until August 12th when the gates swing open for all. See here for more details.