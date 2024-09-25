‘Agatha All Along’ season 2 speculation and possibilities

Agatha All Along is the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus, and it’s fair to say it’s taken the platform — and the fandom — by storm. With only the first couple of episodes available for viewing at the time of writing, fans are already going wild.

If the first episodes are anything to go by, a second season of the Kathryn Hahn-driven vehicle is inevitable. The Afternoon Delight and Bad Moms star is outstanding as the eponymous character, taking on her witchy role like a duck to water, reprising it from WandaVision as if it and Agatha All Along were recorded back-to-back.

So, what might happen in season two of Agatha All Along? Based on the limited evidence (and bearing in there’s no official confirmation that it’s 100% happening yet), let’s whip out our crystal balls and peek into a possible future.

Reveals about existing characters

Should it happen, we have to assume that not all the characters from season one will make it. In the official trailer for the first season, Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal says the line, “the bodies are really piling up,” not-too-subtly suggesting the Witches’ Road will take the lives of some of the characters we’ve been introduced to. However, season two could reveal some critical information about those who do make it.

One of the reveals could be about Teen. While most of the rumors point to him being Wanda Maximoff’s son, there are also suggestions he might be Nicholas Scratch, son of Agatha Harkness herself, which might be saved for a second-season reveal. Scratch’s name was shown next to a bunny, and Teen held a bunny. The hints are there.

We must also imagine some reveals about Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal will be saved for season two. She may end up being Harkness’s love interest or even be shown to be Mephisto’s daughter, a female version of Blackheart (Sacha Baron Cohen will play Mephisto in Ironheart).

Season two might also reveal who the hair in Harkness’ locket belongs to. Possibilities currently include her son (whoever that may be), her mother, Rio Vidal, or even Wanda Maximoff.

While some of those reveals may occur in season one, surely they won’t all be squeezed in, making a second season a sensible option (and leaving the first season with some tantalizing cliffhangers to keep viewers hooked).

Integration into the wider MCU

A couple of upcoming Marvel Studios projects could impact the events of a potential second season of Agatha All Along. The first is another spin-off from WandaVision — the 2026 Disney Plus series Vision Quest. Vision Quest will center on Paul Bettany’s Vision and explore the white version of the character brought to life by S.W.O.R.D. at the end of WandaVision. Given Vision and Agatha Harkness’s common familiarity with Wanda Maximoff, the series will likely intersect with a second season of Agatha All Along.

The second is the strongly rumored Scarlet Witch movie, which seems destined to dramatically impact any future Agatha Harkness shenanigans, given that Wanda Maximoff’s apparent death in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the driving forces behind the events of the first season of Agatha All Along.

Essentially, based on the limited information we can muster about a potential season of a show that hasn’t even been confirmed yet, a potential Agatha All Along season two could integrate Agatha Harkness into the wider MCU, incorporating existing characters from the MCU’s other past and future movies and shows — there’s an entire universe for her to mingle with, after all.

