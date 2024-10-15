‘Jac Schaeffer, you’re sick!’: ‘Agatha All Along’ showrunner destroys fans’ last hope for a beloved Marvel character return

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer sat down for an interview after episode 5 and we couldn’t keep reading after she confirmed the most lovable member of the coven’s fate once and for all. “Alice is dead,” she told The Wrap.

We watched the compact, fiery protection witch bite the dust when a possessed Agatha siphoned her powers. While the possession ended, the magic thievery controversially did not. Alice’s wrinkled corpse on the floor was shocking, but many of us thought there was a chance she might come back, either through resurrection magic or the theory episode 5’s trial was a fake-out.

When asked if Alice is really dead, as in gone for real, she clarified, “Yes.” Schaeffer explained:

“I love Alice so much, and I love Ali Ahn so much, and Ali was so instrumental in crafting the characterization of Alice, especially in her triumphant episode 4. The writer’s room felt very passionately about her. What I will say is that it’s not the end of the conversation.”

“Not the end” sounds like a tease, but she is likely referring to the ripple effects of Alice’s demise. After all, it was the turning point for the coven. Agatha is in hot water, Billy couldn’t hold back his identity any longer, and Rio is probably scraping Alice off the cabin floor as part of “her job” as we speak.

While theorizing and ways back for dead characters can be fun, the story is better off with no takebacks. Whether she was lying about not being in control of her siphoning or not, Agatha’s character arc has been fast-tracked to an exciting juncture. The coven may never forgive her, and the cracks in the foundation set up the second half of the season.

Alice being a fan-favorite only adds to the weight of her loss, which made her both a good character and storytelling device. While her living self may be gone, her presence will hang over the show’s remaining four episodes.

Schaeffer also shot down the idea Agatha’s trial was an illusion. “I wanted to do Agatha’s trial earlier than people expected. I think that it’s been so wonderful to sort of see the fandom experience this show, and I knew that if an audience, like, got into the flow, they were going to decide amongst themselves what the order of trials would be.

“I was banking on the intelligence of this viewership. The people who watched WandaVision and loved it are so smart and so invested, and so I really see it as my job to make sure that we stay a little bit ahead. People figure stuff out, and they’re so clever and they’re so great, but, you know, I think this viewership doesn’t actually want to get into a clear rhythm.”

While mystery is at the center of Agatha All Along, its refreshing qualities lie in the character dynamics, witchy vibes, and villainous lead. So, here’s hoping that now the biggest question (Wiccan’s identity) has been answered, we can get deep into the chilling details of Agatha’s past and what awaits her at the end of the Witches’ Road.

