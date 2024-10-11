‘That’s such good foreshadowing’: Marvel Studios just pulled off its cleverest tease yet, so put down your phone and pay attention

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 5.

We’ve realized Lilia from Agatha All Along‘s strange outbursts are like witchy weather forecasts — words of warning that tell the coven what to expect down the Witches’ Road. And episode 5 of the best Marvel series since WandaVision finally gave us context to her clues from previous episodes.

Though her introduction as a fortune teller made the function of her random utterances obvious to eagle-eyed viewers, many of us were still taken aback by how crucial Lilia’s warnings from episodes 3 and 4 turned out to be.

Spoilers for #AgathaAllAlong episode 5

Lilia's premonitions were actually a warning for Alice to not try and save Agatha this whole time omg it was right under our nose, that's such good foreshadowing pic.twitter.com/ZsTsXQPwPE — Jack (-_•) 🔮 (@captaincupkicks) October 10, 2024

The most telling warning was in episode 4, when she said, “Alice, don’t.” We now know that urge came from episode 5 when Alice tragically opted to fulfill her duties as the protection witch and try to stop Agatha’s possession. And as we saw back in WandaVision when her Salem backstory was revealed, hitting Agatha with magic is never a good idea unless you’re ready to lose it.

A more interesting note, however, is that some fans think Lilia’s message to Agatha in episode 3, “Try to save Agatha,” was the discombobulated second part of the warning. That means two things that weren’t immediately obvious before; Lilia’s premonitions could be split into parts and don’t come in chronological order. After all, if “Try to save Agatha” was the second part of “Alice, don’t,” we’re only getting parts of whole sentences.

It’s high time we start scribbling down what Lilia is saying. Between the alluding to Death (capital D, that’s right) and the introduction of Wiccan, we’re surely headed into a storm of epic proportions. The only hints we have about what’s to come are the winks to the camera and Lilia’s foreshadowing.

Oh. My. God. Ok whose doing this I’m not ok #AgathaAllAlong #AgathaAllAlongBash pic.twitter.com/cxdGJRBZBx — spooky bre ౨ৎ 🍂 2 days (@bresdownbad) October 10, 2024

The coven is being put through the wringer in the wake of Wiccan unleashing his mind control powers, so looking back on what has been said probably isn’t the top priority. Still, Agatha is a crafty woman and has shown time and time again she’s more than capable of picking up on clues and working things out. If Lilia and she stay allies, Agatha will be listening more closely.

Ultimately it’s unclear what would have happened if Lilia’s warning to Alice had worked. Sure, she might not have hit her with her orange-colored magic and Agatha wouldn’t have slurped her power up, but the other scenarios don’t look so good either.

There was no way Rio would let Agatha stay in the cabin with her mother’s ghost (only she gets to kill her ex, thank you very much), so the possession would have to be tackled somehow. There’s much talk of fate in the series, as well as implied threats about Agatha nearing the end of her existential road, so what will be will be.

While everyone’s talking about Billy Kaplan’s flex at the end of the episode, there are still threads to tease out. That’s great because this is Agatha’s series, it should stay that way regardless of any Young Avengers entering stage left. Next on our list is Agatha and Rio’s dark romance backstory — give it to us.

