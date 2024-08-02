All Deadpool variants in ‘Deadpool 3,’ ranked

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for characters appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

Deadpool & Wolverine dove into the Marvel multiverse like no other movie before. It introduced us to countless new characters from different universes and reintroduced us to many from the universes we’ve visited before.

Notable new characters included the eponymous Wolverine from a world he failed to protect and Channing Tatum’s Gambit, not to mention the jaw-dropping returns of Wesley Snipes’ Blade and Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm.

But it also introduced us to an army of Deadpool variants — the Deadpool Corps — many of whom had unique and prominent identities. In this piece, we’ll rank all 13 of the notable ones, as well as Deadpool Prime.

14. Zenpool

Image via Marvel Comics

In Marvel’s comic books, Zenpool is the prime version of Deadpool, inadvertently transformed into a pacifist by magic. In Deadpool & Wolverine, he’s a standalone version of the character. His black and white costume makes him stand out in a sea of red, and his pacifism goes out the window when he tries to take down the eponymous duo. He’s played by an uncredited Kevin Fortin.

13. Golden Age Deadpool

Image via Marvel Comics

In the comic books, Golden Age Deadpool is Weezy Wilson, the nephew of former United States president Woodrow Wilson. In Deadpool & Wolverine, he can be seen wearing a comic-accurate costume and wielding cutlasses. It’s not known which actor plays him.

12. Deadpool 2099

Image via Marvel Comics

Deadpool 2099 is a future female version of Deadpool called Warda Wilson. Pulled straight from the comics, she can be seen in Deadpool & Wolverine wearing an Iron Man-esque armor, making her one of the coolest-looking variants in the film. The person playing her isn’t specified.

11. Watari

Image via Marvel Comics

Watari — also referred to as the Fool and Ronin-Pool — is a samurai-like version of Deadpool originating in Feudal Japan. He’s straight out of the comic books. In Deadpool & Wolverine, he doesn’t say much, and the actor playing him isn’t disclosed, but he is seen looking awesome in action during the big Deadpool Corps fight.

10. Welshpool

Image via Ryan Reynolds/X

Ryan Reynolds famously owns the Welsh football club Wrexham with his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney. Therefore, it’s fitting that a Welsh version of Deadpool — appropriately named Welshpool and created specifically for Deadpool & Wolverine — is played by Wrexham’s star player, Paul Mullin.

9. Babypool

Image via Marvel Studios

A certain canine variant aside, the cutest Deadpool variant in Deadpool & Wolverine is undoubtedly Babypool. This little sword-wielding cherub is played by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s youngest child, Olin Reynolds.

8. Kidpool

Image via Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Played by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter, Inez Reynolds, Deadpool actor Ryan humorously claimed on Instagram that Kidpool was the “Only costar I argued with.” This was a nice gender-swapped nod to the male Kidpool character in Marvel’s comic books.

7. Lady Deadpool

Image via Marvel Studios

The mystery surrounding Lady Deadpool’s identity haunted the internet in the build-up to Deadpool & Wolverine after her reveal in a trailer for the film. While her face was never shown, that she was confirmed to be voiced by Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, was pretty cool.

6. Cowboy Deadpool

Image via Marvel Studios

Cowboy Deadpool didn’t get enough screen time, but he was still pretty cool. Based on the comic book variant the Deadpool Kid, he is voiced by Matthew McConaughey in Deadpool & Wolverine. This gunslinging version of the Merc with a Mouth talked smack in McConaughey’s inimitable Southern accent.

5. Headpool

Image via Marvel Comics

There’s a Deadpool variant that’s just a zombified Deadpool head flying around courtesy of a propellor on its little hat — because, of course, there is. Voiced by Nathan Fillion, there’s talk that this little guy could be the same severed head seen at the end of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

4. Nicepool

Image via Marvel Studios

Nicepool has no roots in Marvel’s comic books, but his role in Deadpool & Wolverine was as significant as any of the Deadpool variants. He’d have a higher ranking on this list if he weren’t so darn nice! The character was, at times, too agreeable for his own good.

3. Peterpool

Image via Marvel Studios

Played by Rob Delaney, Deadpool’s good pal Peter Wisdom suited up in Deadpool & Wolverine, packing his portly frame into a Deadpool costume to save the day by uniting the Deadpools via their shared love for him. And do you know what? We love him just as much as Wade does.

2. Dogpool

Image via Marvel Studios

Ah yes, the beautiful, glorious, and majestic Dogpool. Deadpool Prime took a massive shine to this little guy, and so did we. She might not be traditionally beautiful, but she’s adorable in our eyes. Dogpool is played by dog star Peggy, winner of the Britain’s Ugliest Dog competition.

1. Deadpool Prime

Image via Marvel Studios

Who else? The Deadpool we know and love is on top form in Deadpool & Wolverine, displaying bags of humor, courage, empathy, heart, and formidableness. He was always going to be our number one.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy