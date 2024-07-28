Deadpool & Wolverine takes Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) on a multiversal voyage filled with unexpected cameos. Of course, fans are left wondering which surprise characters in the movie are original and which come from Marvel Comics.

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

While the multiverse allows several Marvel variants to appear on the silver screen, Deadpool and Wolverine’s co-protagonist status means there are dozens of versions of the characters in the movie. For Logan, that means the appearance of a version of Wolverine whose stature is just like it is in the comic books, while another is played by a mindblowing fan-favorite. Deadpool, in his turn, must face an actual army of Mercs with Mouths led by the deadly Lady Deadpool.

Among all the quirky Wade variants in Deadpool & Wolverine, Nicepool stands out. He’s not just an enemy in Wade’s path to victory but also has his own character arc of helping the titular antiheroes to survive in the Void. Nicepool has so much screen time that it feels like he’s a nod to a specific comic book version of the character. But if that’s the case, which comic book does Nicepool come from?

Where does Nicepool come from?

Contrary to what many might assume, Nicepool doesn’t have roots in the vast Marvel Comics universe. This charming variant appears to be a creation specifically for Deadpool & Wolverine. In the film, Nicepool is portrayed by none other than Ryan Reynolds, the actor synonymous with Deadpool’s cinematic incarnation. However, this version of Wade Wilson is far from the scarred and snarky antihero we’ve come to know and love. Nicepool boasts a full head of luscious locks and, more surprisingly, a sunny disposition that starkly contrasts his more cynical counterpart.

While Nicepool may be new to the scene, the concept of Deadpool variants is far from novel. Over the years, Marvel Comics has introduced numerous alternate versions of the character, including Lady Deadpool, Dogpool, and even Zenpool – this last one is a more pacifistic incarnation. Since Nicepool likes to stop and smell the flowers, even when there’s a matter-eating creature lurking around, he could have been inspired by Zenpool. However, his golden pistols and unique powers turn Nicepool into its own character.

Unlike the original Deadpool, this variant lacks the regenerative healing factor that makes Wade Wilson virtually indestructible. This vulnerability leads to his gruesome death during the movie’s third arc, meaning we won’t be seeing Nicepool in a different MCU project any time soon. But he will forever remain a crucial part of the MCU – he gave Deadpool his true buddy, Dogpool!

