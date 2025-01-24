Charlie Cox’s Daredevil makes MCU comeback earlier than expected in first look at his surprise return

Matt Murdock is returning to Hell’s Kitchen, and Marvel fans are officially in heaven. At long last, the much-anticipated Daredevil: Born Again debuts on Disney Plus this March, finally providing pay-off to the dissolution of the Netflix series way back in 2018. And yet lovers of the Defenders Saga’s breakout star don’t even have to wait that short length of time before Charlie Cox’s demonic vigilante is already back on our screens.

One of the many wonderful gifts Spider-Man: No Way Home gave us is that its brief walk-on part for the really good lawyer established Daredevil as a character who could pop up anywhere in the MCU. And, even if it’s dragged its feet with Born Again, at least Marvel has embraced the potential of Matt Murdock’s project-hopping, with Cox cameoing in the likes of She-Hulk and Echo in the years since.

This January sees the avocado-at-law back in action once more, ahead of the revival of his own self-titled show, and fittingly it’ll bring his MCU appearances full circle.

Get a taste of Spidey and Daredevil’s first proper team-up in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man featurette

Buckle up, webheads and hornheads, because exactly what you’ve been waiting over three years for is about to happen. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Cox’s Murdock met in No Way Home, but we haven’t actually seen Spidey and DD suit up and fight crime together in the MCU as yet. However, that’s set to change — as long as you’re not a Sacred Timeline purist — in this January’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

This latest featurette for the multiversal series from Marvel Animation gives our best glimpse yet at the many treats the show has in store once it hits streaming before the month’s out. That includes first looks at alternate versions of Doctor Strange, Doctor Octopus, Norman Osborn (as voiced by Colman Domingo), and… wait, was that a symbiote?! Best of all, though, the clip confirms that Cox will be reprising his role for at least an episode. This marks the very first time he’s played the character in animation.

OK, so obviously this isn’t quite the No Way Home reunion we’re waiting on ⏤ at one point, this series was MCU canon, but it ultimately moved into another timeline — and Cox is this time starring opposite Hudson Thames’ Peter Parker variant rather than Holland. Even so it can only be a good thing that we’re getting more Daredevil, especially with the added bonus of a new costume — this time, Matt will don a black and red number, one already teased in an Easter egg glimpsed in the Born Again trailer.

Honestly, Disney Plus seems to be doing its best to bury Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, what with multiple episodes set to drop weekly, but hopefully audiences will check it out as it promises to be the perfect show for those missing Sony’s Spider-Verse films and the ultimate entree for this March’s Daredevil: Born Again. Watch out, here comes the new Spider-Man series on Jan. 29.

