‘Daredevil: Born Again’ teases a Spider-Man team-up is coming, but it might not be with Tom Holland

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3.

Recommended Videos

Marvel fans are always clamoring for a Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up, but the truth is the studio’s already given us that dream two-fer twice over at this point. See Charlie Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Man Without Fear’s epic cameo in recent animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Now Daredevil: Born Again is teasing a different kind of Spidey crossover, one which is a lot more novel.

Episode 3 of the new Disney Plus show, “The Hollow Of His Hand,” focuses on Matt Murdock’s attempts to get Hector Ayala/White Tiger cleared of his cop-killer charge. The defense attorney’s case cruxes on Ayala’s double life as a heroic vigilante, with Matt providing numerous police reports that detail how the White Tiger has been ally to the police many times in the past. While making his point, Murdock rolls off various police officers who have described Hector positively. One such name he mentions is an “Officer Morales.”

You can’t mention the surname Morales in a Marvel context without one character springing to mind, and yes, it seems like this was a deliberate Easter egg to the Ultimate Spider-Man himself, Miles Morales. As fans will know from Sony’s Spider-Verse animated movies, Miles’ dad is an NYC police officer. So this appears to be yet another confirmation that Miles exists somewhere out there in the MCU.

Where is Miles Morales in the MCU?

Screengrab via YouTube/Sony Pictures

We got our first confirmation that Miles Morales exists on Earth- 616 199999 way back in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, when Donald Glover appeared as Aaron Davis, Miles’ uncle in Marvel lore. He even tells Peter Parker that he’s going to be late picking his nephew up from school. Glover later reprised his role in Across the Spider-Verse, which confirmed the MCU’s Aaron became supervillain the Prowler at some later point.

Despite that being a full decade ago in the MCU timeline, Miles has still yet to show his face in this franchise — cleverly, Marvel never confirmed what kind of school Miles was attending back in Homecoming, so his age remains extremely flexible. It could be notable that Daredevil’s namedrop of “Officer Morales” is happening when Spider-Man 4 is right around the corner, and Tom Holland might be looking to pass on his mantle to another wallcrawling successor.

That said, it should be pointed out that Morales is Miles’ mother’s name and his father is actually called Jefferson Davis. Still, that’s not a dealbreaker, as Jefferson could always have taken his wife’s name in this continuity. Harmless Easter egg or deliberate plant for a pay-off in the not-so-distant future? Considering the premiere also saw Fisk sneer about “a man who dresses in a spider outfit,” it does feel like the Spidey and Daredevil corners of the MCU are bleeding together.

Whether in Spider-Man 4 — releasing July 31, 2026 — or Daredevil: Born Again season 2 — filming now — it sure seems like we’re swinging toward a true collision of the webhead and the hornhead. Whether it’s Peter Parker under that mask or not.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy