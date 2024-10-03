Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Deadpool/Robert Pattinson's Batman/Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Photos via Marvel Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures/Sony Pictures
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

Groundbreaking superhero movie announcement means Marvel Studios is officially lagging behind both DC and Sony

The MCU is at serious risk of getting left behind.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 07:01 am

Is the world getting tired of superhero fatigue? Despite often being told that people are growing fed up of comic book movies, more keep coming all the time. In fact, right now the medium might be in ruder health than ever. Marvel‘s Deadpool & Wolverine is likely to remain the highest-grossing live-action film of the year, and 2025 will deliver the much-anticipated reboot of the DC universe, kicking off with James Gunn’s Superman.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of, Gunn’s DCU looks to be putting the MCU to shame by immediately going to places Marvel Studios has never dared in what’s getting on for 20 years. Namely, animated movies. This week brought the exciting news that DC Studios is moving forward with a new project titled Dynamic Duo, an animated film focusing on Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, the two first incarnations of Robin in Batman canon.

According to an early synopsis, Dynamic Duo “will depict how the friendship between Grayson and Todd as youths becomes tested by their diverging ideas for what their future should be.” Matt Reeves is on board to produce alongside Gunn, but it’s been confirmed that it will not be part of The Batman/The Penguin universe. At this time, though, it’s unknown if Dynamic Duo will share continuity with the mainstream DCU and the upcoming Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold.

The most interesting thing about the movie, however, is how it will brought to life, which suggests that Marvel really might want to get a move on if it wants to keep up with the competition.

DC’s Dynamic Duo movie means that the MCU needs to embrace a whole new medium

Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Jason Todd from Gotham Knights
Image via WB Games Montréal

As per Variety, Dynamic Duo will be realized by New Orleans-based animation company Swaybox, and directed and produced by husband-wife filmmaking team Arthur Mintz and Theresa Andersson. What’s notable about Swaybox is that they employ a unique form of animation that combines puppetry with “a hybrid of live-action motion capture, stop-motion animation and CG animation.” Dynamic Duo is said to be on a scale way beyond anything Swaybox has done before.

In this way, DC’s newest project echoes Sony’s own efforts to push the boundaries with its Spider-Verse films, which likewise have pioneered a blend of various eye-popping animation styles. Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s franchise has been universally praised for being two of the most inventive and artful superhero movies ever made, and all signs are pointing to Dynamic Duo following suit. Marvel, meanwhile, has no theatrical animated productions on its slate.

That’s despite X-Men ’97, the recent X-Men: The Animated Series revival, standing as the MCU’s highest-rated project on Rotten Tomatoes for the entire Multiverse Saga. Clearly, it would behoove Marvel to look into making its own original animated feature, especially in the face of growing accusations that its house style has become a little formulaic and predictable. With a third Spider-Verse film on the way and DC transforming into a real rival at last, Marvel is at genuine risk of going from today’s champion to yesterday’s news.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter