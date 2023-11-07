Every MCU movie and series you need to watch before ‘The Marvels’

Marvel has ushered in a new era of superheroes to helm its narrative following the departure of the OG Avengers who either died or retired from their roles following the conclusion of the third phase of MCU with Avengers: Endgame. With the emergence of young Marvel characters alongside the introduction of a diverse array of female superheroes, the MCU is more intriguing than ever.

Phase 4 of the MCU commenced with the release of the Black Widow solo film, emphasizing the spotlight on female superheroes. This trend continued with the release of several female-centric series such as WandaVision, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Ms. Marvel, as well as movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. These laid the foundation for a more in-depth exploration of these powerful female characters in phase five, culminating in the highly anticipated release of The Marvels, featuring a trio of formidable women superheroes.

Following the groundbreaking success of Captain Marvel, which became the first female-led superhero film to surpass the billion-dollar mark, Marvel Studios officially announced its plans for a sequel in July 2019. By December 2020, it was revealed that this sequel would be a significant event, uniting three emerging female superheroes: Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel.

Before delving into their collective adventure, it’s essential to familiarize yourself with these characters and their individual journeys within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) thus far. Here is every Marvel film and series you should binge before you dive into The Marvels to avoid a brain freeze.

1. Captain Marvel (2019)

Watch for: Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s origin story and Nick Fury’s MCU origin

The pivotal starting point for your preparatory binge-watching session is the 2019 Phase 3 film, Captain Marvel. This film, serving as the essential prequel to The Marvels, provides an in-depth exploration of Captain Marvel’s character, offering crucial insights into her powers and transformation from an Air Force pilot to one of the most formidable beings in the Marvel universe.

After first being teased in Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel unravels the origins and powers of Carol Danvers in depth. After all, there’s a reason why Nick Fury turned to Captain Marvel in the Infinity War post-credits scene to kick Thanos’ butt. The film also delves into Nick Fury’s own origin story within the MCU, making it his first chronological appearance in the franchise as the events transpire in the 1990s. So you wouldn’t want to miss out on this one at all.

2. WandaVision (2021) (miniseries)

Watch for: Monica Rambeau’s origin story

WandaVision contributed greatly to Marvel’s phase four with new characters and possibly the introduction of the Multiverse, despite its brief nine-episode run. The miniseries mostly centers on Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision, but it’s essential viewing to comprehend Monica Rambeau’s powers, the second superhero in The Marvels trio.

In Marvel Comics, Rambeau becomes the first black female superhero to join the Avengers. While her MCU introduction occurs in Captain Marvel as the daughter of Maria Rambeau, a United States Air Force Pilot, and founder of S.W.O.R.D., it is WandaVision that truly brings her character into focus. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series showcases an adult Rambeau, providing her complete origin story.

3. Ms. Marvel (2022) (miniseries)

Watch for: Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel’s origin story

The six-episode miniseries centering on a 16-year-old fangirl of the Avengers is also crucial to watch to be able to understand the storyline of The Marvels. It chronicles Kamala Khan’s transformation into Ms. Marvel and sets up the events leading to the story of The Marvels. It’s important to know how and why a regular high school girl who used to idolize Captain Marvel assumes the mantle of Ms. Marvel and accompanies her in her next adventure as a companion.

The Marvels picks up immediately where Ms. Marvel ends, so, make sure you watch the the show’s final post-credits scene closely and grasp all the details about Khan’s family and her transformation.

Image via Marvel Studios

These three films/series are enough for you to be able to sit through The Marvels and enjoy it, However, for the true MCU fanatics seeking a deeper dive into the intricate timeline, there are two additional supplementary watches worth considering. These not only enhance your viewing experience but also enable you to make informed predictions about the film’s future trajectory.

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Every MCU fan would agree that Endgame was a turning point in the MCU saga. It was one of the most important MCU moments, and it wouldn’t be shocking if The Marvels made a reference to the events of Endgame. Therefore, it’s a good idea to rewind a few years to witness the revolutionary Battle of Earth.

Additionally, Endgame gave a detailed preview of Captain Marvel’s powers, making her possibly the strongest female superhero in the MCU. Knowing all of her abilities may also help you predict how her fight with the primary antagonist, General Dar-Benn, will turn out.

5. Secret Invasion (2023)

Image via IMDb/Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion essentially continued the plot of Captain Marvel by examining the fate of the Skrulls. Since the miniseries takes place immediately before The Marvels, the film will also see the consequences of this Skrull mess. So, it’s the bridge between Captain Marvel and The Marvels.

Fans will gain a better picture of Nick Fury’s whereabouts by watching the six-episode series since Fury will play a significant role in the film. The MCU frequently teases its future, so examining Fury’s activities in the days preceding the movie may help foretell its events.

And you’re all caught up. These five watches will set you up to watch The Marvels like a pro.