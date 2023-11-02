‘The Marvels’ might just introduce a new version of Captain Marvel after all, but that doesn’t mean the Brie Larson haters have won

In a last-ditch attempt to sell as many opening weekend tickets as possible to boost those poor box office projections, Marvel is taking an Oprah Winfrey approach to each new promo for The Marvels that comes along: “You get a spoiler! You get a spoiler! And you get a spoiler!”

On top of one trailer teasing a crossover from a Thor character and another going so far as to hint at an X-Men crossover of all things, fresh footage might’ve hinted at the introduction of a new version of Captain Marvel herself.

Before the Brie Larson haters out there start cheering that they’ve won, however — no, there’s little chance that the Oscar-winning actress is going to be replaced with someone else. By the looks of things, the opposite is actually true. Brace yourselves, Brie antis, because you’re about to receive a shock: there’s a possibility The Marvels is about to debut a second MCU role for Larson.

Is Binary making her MCU debut in The Marvels?

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

While less flashy and attention-grabbing than the aforementioned Thor and X-Men teases, there’s a glimpse at a curious “new” character in a recent The Marvels promo that hints at a big change to Captain Marvel’s mythos. It’s possible she might be getting her very own cosmic twin!

We all know Captain Marvel’s glowing Binary form is uber-powerful but did you know that it’s so powerful it became its own entity? As seen in 2021’s Captain Marvel #34, Carol Danvers managed to expand her abilities beyond what she’d ever achieved before and manipulated her photon blasts to create a living being, a duplicate of herself out of pure energy. Later, once Carol went missing, Binary took over as Captain Marvel in her stead.

Image via Marvel Comics

As you can see from the comics illustration above, the figure Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau is seen meeting certainly seems to be wearing a matching, or at least very similar, costume to Binary. That said, there doesn’t seem to be a distinct glow-y aura around the figure, as you would expect. It’s entirely possible that Carol will just get an outfit upgrade over the course of the film, then, wearing her classic Binary costume rather than creating the Binary entity herself. Even so, just that would sow the seeds for Binary to appear at a later date, thereby teasing a double role for Brie in, say, Avengers: Secret Wars?

Imagine the haters’ reaction if, instead or in addition to the likes of Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman, Avengers 6 delivers twice the Captain Marvel? We need it to happen now, just for the fireworks.