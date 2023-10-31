‘There’s a different reality bleeding into ours’: Marvel pulls out the big guns to raise hype for ‘The Marvels’ by teasing a multiversal crossover

It’s an old trick, going back to Nick Fury popping up in Iron Man or Spider-Man stealing Steve’s shield in the Captain America: Civil War trailer. Nothing gets Marvel folks more excited than the promise of a big crossover. So trust Marvel to pull one out of its pocket to hike the hype for The Marvels through the roof.

To mark just 10 days to go before the Brie Larson sequel hits theaters, Marvel has released an eye-opening letterbox-shaped promo that features some shocking new footage. “There’s a different reality bleeding into ours,” Monica Rambeau ominously states as we see shots of some dimensional weirdness occurring. “They’re here,” Nick Fury exclaims in another audio clip, like he’s doing his best impression of the girl from Poltergeist.

This is a huge deal as it’s the first time that we’ve been told to expect some multiversal madness in The Marvels. Sure, the film was always going to be cosmic, but not necessarily interdimensional. And as the Multiverse Saga heats up with each new chapter, naturally social media is letting the sky be the limit with its pitches for what this reality could be. And, surprise surprise, Fox’s X-Men universe is at the top of the list.

Of course, not to rain on everybody’s Professor X parade, but it’s worth mentioning that Kamala Khan’s bangles, which are all-important to the plot, hail from the Noor Dimension, as explained in Ms. Marvel. So maybe we shouldn’t be planning to go to our screenings for The Marvels whistling the ’90s X-Men theme and cosplaying as Wolverine and Rogue just yet. Especially when Loki appears to be cornering the market on the Multiverse Saga set-up. But, hey, you never know what’s around the corner with the MCU.