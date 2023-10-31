‘Loki’ may have dashed those hopes of an official ‘X-Men’ Easter Egg, but speculation intensifies that ‘Deadpool 3’ will do the exact opposite

Anyone who saw that doors (you know the one) in the season 2 premiere of Loki instantly joined the dots between what’s already been established as a pivotal entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga and the impending arrival of the X-Men, at least until it was shut down.

While there’s always a chance they could be lying, the creative team behind the Disney Plus series claiming they didn’t have a clue what door anybody was talking about was another example of a fandom that has a habit of reading too far between lines that may or may not even be there, but the latest rumors swirling around Deadpool 3 are set to tell the opposite story.

Set photos and the returns of both Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Jennifer Garner’s Elektra have made it abundantly clear Ryan Reynolds’ return as the Merc with a Mouth will be a key part of folding the MCU’s many realities together ahead of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, but speculation has gone into a little more detail.

Image via 20th Century Fox

According to self-professed “scooper” MyTimetoShineHello, Deadpool 3 will tie directly into Loki‘s upcoming finale by following the TVA seeking out the “prime” versions of key superheroes in order to recruit a multiversal army capable of taking on the Council of Kangs, with Jackman’s mutton-chopped mutant near the top of the list.

In addition, fellow tipster CanWeGetSomeToast offers that Deadpool using Cable’s time machine put him in the TVA’s crosshairs, and when he finds out about the aforementioned multiversal army, he mounts an escape and sets about convincing Wolverine to be his ally.

Of course, it isn’t anywhere close to being confirmed, but after being drawn in by a false dawn already, it certainly sounds as though Deadpool 3 will prove itself as the treasure trove of X-Men Easter Eggs and connective tissue we’ve all been waiting for.