The fifth phase of the MCU has already revealed the arrival of the mutants. Now, with the recently released Echo, fans are curious as to whether the heroine is a part of this species.

Many new characters and species have already been introduced in the latest phase, from the Skrulls to the Eternals. However, the mutants are yet to be fully explored. Sure we got an X-Men cameo in the final moments of The Marvels, but a major arrival is still pending. Which is probably why the Echo-mutant rumors abound. But is Maya Lopez one of the gifted mutants? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who are the mutants, and is Echo one of them?

Image via Marvel Comics

Mutants in the Marvel universe are characters who are born with the X-gene. This causes them to develop mutations and superpowers that often manifest during puberty. The most famous mutant group in the Marvel comics is the X-Men, but many mutants act independently or have formed other superhero groups.

So, is Echo a mutant? The answer is no. Maya Lopez is not a mutant in the comics or the live-action Disney Plus show. It is understandable for people to wonder if Echo is one however, especially given that Marvel Comics have featured a few Native American mutant characters in the past. These include: Forge, Mirage, and Thunderbird. Nonetheless, Maya is just a normal human being. The closest that Echo has come to wielding superpowers was in the Avengers comics when she became the host of the Phoenix Force in Avengers #44 (2018) and the subsequent Phoenix Song: Echo miniseries.

Echo’s powers in the MCU, explained

Just because Echo doesn’t have mutant powers doesn’t mean she is unimpressive or powerless. As a deaf character who was trained in martial arts from a young age, Maya learned that she could perfectly mimic any physical movements that she witnessed even once, earning her the name Echo. This made her a deadly opponent and an extremely talented woman, as she was able to master multiple skills simply by observation.

Another reason fans have raised the question about whether or not Maya possesses the X-gene is because of the choice to alter Maya’s powers in the miniseries. The Disney Plus show took a slightly different approach to her powers in an effort to spice up the character’s appeal. Showrunners for Echo chose to completely forego her mimicry powers and give her name a whole new meaning. In Echo, Maya has an inherited power that is passed down through the Native women of her tribe. Her ancestors give her strength as well as pass down specific powers such as the healing powers she inherited from her mother. She echoes the powers of her ancestors.

So, while Echo isn’t a mutant, she’s not to be toyed with. Moreover, there have been multiple hints and easter eggs in recent Marvel projects that indicate that mutants will soon be making their MCU debut.