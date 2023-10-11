Is ‘The Marvels’ Brie Larson’s last movie as Captain Marvel?

Name as many of the “New Avengers” as you can in 10 seconds — go! Chances are one of the first names you thought of was Captain Marvel, one of the faces of the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Well, face up to the passing of time, people, as Brie Larson‘s already been hanging around the MCU for seven years at this point, as she was first cast as Carol Danvers way back in 2016.

Due to a planned role in Avengers: Infinity War going south, Larson didn’t end up making her franchise debut until her own movie in 2019’s Captain Marvel, with a key supporting part in Avengers: Endgame and cameos in Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel following, before her long-awaited sequel hits cinemas this fall in The Marvels. So the Oscar-winning actress already has a decent amount of MCU appearances under her belt. But could The Marvels be the last time we see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

What has Brie Larson said about her MCU future post-The Marvels?

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

While we thankfully don’t have any concrete reason to worry that this is the case, a kernel of concern has grown out of some vague comments Larson made in September 2022 about her Marvel future. Speaking to Variety at the D23 Expo, the 33-year-old was asked the big question about what’s next for Captain Marvel after The Marvels. To which Larson said:

“I don’t know, I don’t know — does anyone want me to do it again?” she quipped. “I don’t know, I really don’t know. I don’t have the answer to that.”

Much was made at the time at how this appeared to be a rare instance of Larson addressing the vocal backlash from some scary corners of the MCU fandom against her character and performance (a group that Larson’s best pal and co-star Samuel L. Jackson once memorably described as “incel dudes who hate strong women.”). So it was feared that the actress was hinting she’d had enough and was potentially walking away from Marvel once the sequel was done.

Fortunately, this does seem like a long shot. It is true that Larson has no confirmed appearances on the slate at present, but all the signs are pointing to her returning for at least Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — for starters, her frequent collaborator, Destin Daniel Cretton, is helming that one, and Larson has featured in all of his directorial efforts to date. Similarly, Larson’s fans will know she utilizes a deadpan sense of humor in her interviews and is skilled at skirting the truth to avoid spoilers — just see her terrific acting performance when she was trying to hide her Captain Marvel casting back in the day.

The Marvels could well have a surprise ending that kills off Carol and leaves Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau to continue her legacy, but — despite her Marvel career dating back further than you’d think — it certainly seems like Brie Larson has a lot left to give this franchise. With any luck, Captain Marvel is still yet to fly higher, further, faster in the MCU.