‘It’s Phase 4 all over again’: Marvel’s bombastic 2025 release schedule proves the franchise has learned nothing from past mistakes

Tuesday was a big day for Marvel fans as Disney Plus revealed the first look at the franchise’s upcoming releases for the remainder of 2024 and 2025. While the jam-packed schedule may feel exciting at first, with the likes of Ironheart and Wonder Man finally seeing the light of day and Daredevil making its big return, a closer look has fans feeling more than a little anxious.

Ever since Marvel Studios and Disney launched its Marvel Television division with multiple titles hitting the streamer from 2021 onwards, things went from controlled chaos to complete disorder. Shows and films could no longer keep up with one another, forcing both into huge re-shoots or major edits, as productions were delayed and shifted around in the timeline, which never, ever produced good results. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Secret Invasion, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were some of the casualties of a release rhythm that was nearly impossible to keep up with and often ruined filmmakers’ visions for their projects.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

So, it’s understandable that the juggernaut’s overpopulated release slate for the upcoming year has fans experiencing war flashbacks, especially since it wasn’t too long ago that Bob Iger promised a future for Marvel that would prioritize quality over quantity. “We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three,” the Disney CEO said during a quarterly earnings call in May, per Variety. Maybe Mr. Iger was already looking towards 2026, because, as it stands, Marvel is releasing six series (granted, three are animated) and three movies next year.

This is the highest number of new releases since Marvel TV launched in 2021. “It’s Phase 4 all over again,” one traumatized fan noted, also pointing out that 2024 was one of the franchise’s best years in a long time, thanks to the limited number of titles, which allowed for a bigger focus and a lot less frenzied dispersion. “There won’t be a month without Marvel content being released in 2025 and I’m not even including the games. Crazy,” another person commented.

So you know how Marvel was saying they're going to scale back on projects, focus on quality, and this year was great because they had had like 2 tv shows a movie?



2025 is not that. It's Phase 4 all over again. pic.twitter.com/cVTpGV2CGG — Connor (@ThatSquidGuy3) October 30, 2024 If you put the movies there won't be a month without Marvel content being released in 2025 and I'm not even including the games. Crazy. https://t.co/YxgWhVBEAt pic.twitter.com/XmITmcipSr — MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) October 30, 2024

Rumors have emerged recently that Kevin Feige and co. are desperate to wrap up the Multiverse Saga, which hasn’t exactly proven successful thus far. Not only did things get out of hand with a thousand and one projects in development simultaneously (like Ironheart and Wonder Man, which now seem to be getting dumped unceremoniously and in a rush), but the scope of the connected cinematic universe’s storytelling became too ambitious to realize in a believable and accessible way. There was also the added curveball of Jonathan Majors’ arrest and conviction, which forced the studio to regroup and reshape every plan it had underway for his universe-wide foe, Kang the Conqueror.

Image via Marvel Studios

The result was the birth and popularization of the term “superhero fatigue” as people could no longer keep up with that many releases, especially without the added motivation of a well-constructed, clear through line and endgame, like those that defined and elevated the Infinity Saga.

After Echo, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Agatha All Along restored some of our faith in the future of the MCU, we can’t help but look towards 2025 with extreme caution. Please don’t drop the ball, Disney.

Here is the full 2025 Marvel release schedule:

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Jan. 2025

Captain America: A Brave New World — Feb. 2025

Daredevil: Born Again — March 2025

Thunderbolts* — May 2025

Ironheart — June 2025

Fantastic Four: First Steps — July 2025

Eyes of Wakanda — Aug. 2025

Marvel Zombies — Oct. 2025

Wonder Man — Dec. 2025

