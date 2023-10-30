Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ goes crawling back to Netflix for inspiration and salvation as ‘Loki’ admits it isn’t making much sense

One of the biggest concerns the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom had about Daredevil: Born Again was the potential for Kevin Feige to completely disregard what made the Netflix original so popular in the first place in favor of folding it into the franchise’s standard and decidedly less gritty formula.

As it turned out, those concerns were so valid the studio scrapped the reboot in its initial iteration and started again, recruiting a Netflix veteran to lead the charge in irony of the most delicious variety. Elsewhere, the people behind Loki are even admitting that it doesn’t make much sense, while Taylor Swift continues to be spotted out and about with the director of Deadpool 3.

The MCU’s first official showrunner happens to be a veteran of Netflix’s Defenders Saga

Image via Disney Plus

You couldn’t really make it up, but after Daredevil: Born Again was abandoned in its current form and given a creative overhaul that saw Marvel finally acquiesce to following the rules of TV and hiring a showrunner to oversee the proceedings, the person chosen has experience in Netflix’s Marvel universe.

Dario Scardapane, who served as a writer and executive producer on The Punisher, will be the MCU’s first-ever official showrunner, and it’s somewhere between fascinating and hilarious that Kevin Feige has sought assistance from somebody who was embedded in the universe the first stab at Born Again tried so hard to distance itself from that it ended up falling apart.

You’re allowed to feel better after the people who made Loki admit things are confusing

Screengrab via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Trying to make sense of Loki has proven a lot more difficult second time around, and matters aren’t helped by the key creatives admitting that things aren’t quite as straightforward as even the characters within the show believe them to be.

Lead writer and executive producer Eric Martin reflected on the exchange between OB and Victor Timely that seemingly ignored the MCU’s rules of time travel as established by Avengers: Endgame by stating that “we don’t even quite understand what that means yet,” a sentiment a lot of viewers have been sharing since the premiere.

Deadpool 3 director hits the town with Taylor Swift, but stays silent on that cameo

Image via 20th Century Studios

There’s going to be riots in the aisles and pandemonium in the streets if Taylor Swift doesn’t swing by Deadpool 3 at this rate, with director Shawn Levy celebrating his ingratiation into the singer and occasional actress’ inner circle by voicing his enthusiasm at getting “dad cred” from his daughters.

Obviously, hanging out with someone doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to be in a movie, but Swift being spotted with not just Levy but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in recent times is stating a compelling case that she’ll play at least a small part.

That’s it for another week of all things Marvel, but as you know by know, check back tomorrow to catch up on the latest happenings.