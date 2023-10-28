‘We don’t even quite understand what that means yet’: ‘Loki’ producer does a stellar job alleviating concerns season 2 is too confusing

It's best to just go along with it.

Any film or television project that tampers with the rules, regulations, and laws of time is destined to invite scrutiny – and often head-scratching – in equal measure, which has been one of the only concerns leveled at season 2 of Loki so far.

With the fabric of time itself having been under threat since the very first scene of the premiere, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series has been loading up on exposition trying to explain exactly what’s going on and how it’s all supposed to tie together, but there’s plenty of folks out there left utterly bemused.

Maybe that’s the point, but following the cliffhanger in this week’s installment, maybe the final two chapters will stop to catch a breath. After all, there’s still a resolution to come, so there’s definitely time for Marvel to clear up the ongoing confuddlement.

Screengrab via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Lead writer and executive producer Eric Martin wasn’t in the mood for doing favors anyway, after he offered a suitably vague response when pressed by The Hollywood Reporter on the scene that technically finds Jonathan Majors’ Victor Timely and Ke Huy Quan’s OB contradicting the rules set by Avengers: Endgame.

“It’s absolutely that, and it shouldn’t be possible. OB sees this [time slipping], and it’s like, “We don’t actually have time. We don’t age. This should not be something that can happen.” And so there are different rules in the TVA itself, and we don’t even quite understand what that means yet.”

An explanation should hopefully be forthcoming, then, otherwise we’re all going to become the living embodiment of the famed Charlie Day meme from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia piecing together the ins and outs of Loki‘s temporal chaos.