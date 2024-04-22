Spider-Man is shocked/Logan and Wade Wilson in Deadpool & Wolverine
Images via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland fights Ryan Reynolds for the microphone as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may have revealed its biggest twist

Forget 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' this is 'Deadpool v. Spider-Man.'
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 02:22 pm

Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson may have found his new best pal in Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as he enters the MCU at last, but it seems this new red-clad kid on the block may be stirring some jealous feelings in our typically friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, the full Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is finally here and it offers much for MCU fans to unpack as well as being admirably reluctant to ruin the nitty-gritty of the plot at the same time. That said, there might just be a whopper of a spoiler hidden in plain sight…

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer may have already shown us the moment we’ve all been waiting for

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine jumping into a Doctor Strange portal in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Image via Marvel Studios

There’s so much to enjoy and to provoke discussion in the D&W trailer, from Wolverine in his beautiful sleeveless superhero suit for the first time in 24 years to Ant-Man’s giant hollowed-out head. Marvel also knows what it’s doing by ending the trailer on the pants-soilingly exciting shot of Wade and Logan leaping through a mystical multiversal portal. This is leaving folks wondering if Doctor Strange is going to turn up, but actually there’s a potential even bigger reveal hidden in this shot. As some have speculated, what if this is the moment? The moment when Deadpool and Wolverine finally enter the MCU universe? I’ll leave you to ponder that as you come back down from the ceiling.

Tom Holland confirms he wants to make more Spider-Man movies, so now we can all quit worrying

Image via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine, we love you, but seriously, where on all the Earths is Spider-Man 4? These things used to be regular as clockwork and now it’s been nearly two and a half years since No Way Home and they haven’t even started filming yet. Plus, Tom Holland has been sketchy over his commitment to the franchise for ages now. At long last, though, the actor admitted that he’ll “always” want to make more Spider-Man films, as he owes his “life and career” to Marvel. That’s heartening news, but it’s just hilarious that Holland remains cagey for years and decides to drop this bombshell on the very day that the Deadpool 3 trailer drops. “Get back in your Lane, Reynolds,” he might as well have been saying. “I’m still the top dog(pool) around here.”

Venom: The Last Dance is coming two weeks early, so say thanks to Biden and Trump, I guess

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after leaving the courtroom for the day at Manhattan Criminal Court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments on April 19, 2024 in New York City. Former President Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

We might still be waiting for Spider-Man 4, but Sony is giving us three — count ’em, three — of its villain-centric spin-off movies this year. So, that’s good, right? Right? With Madame Web been and gone and Kraven coming this August, Venom: The Last Dance — yes, that is its real title — was due for Nov. 8, but it’s been brought forward to Oct. 25. The reason? Sony was scared of the election drama overshadowing its release. At least that’s what they want you to think. Conspiracists might wonder if real-life Spider-Man villain Trump, aka Don Ock, arranged the whole thing to help a fellow supervillain out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Dafne Keen in ‘Deadpool 3?’
dafne-keen-x-23-logan
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Dafne Keen in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Hugh Jackman as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine/Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What does LFG stand for in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer?
Ryan Reynolds shooting Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
What does LFG stand for in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Ant-Man dead in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Ant-Man suit - Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Ant-Man dead in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Ant-Man’s skull in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer a secret message from Marvel?
Giant-Man skull in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
Is Ant-Man’s skull in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer a secret message from Marvel?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Dafne Keen in ‘Deadpool 3?’
dafne-keen-x-23-logan
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Dafne Keen in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Hugh Jackman as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine/Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What does LFG stand for in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer?
Ryan Reynolds shooting Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
What does LFG stand for in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Ant-Man dead in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Ant-Man suit - Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Ant-Man dead in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Ant-Man’s skull in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer a secret message from Marvel?
Giant-Man skull in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
Is Ant-Man’s skull in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer a secret message from Marvel?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'