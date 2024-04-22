Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland fights Ryan Reynolds for the microphone as ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ may have revealed its biggest twist

Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson may have found his new best pal in Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as he enters the MCU at last, but it seems this new red-clad kid on the block may be stirring some jealous feelings in our typically friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland.

Meanwhile, the full Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is finally here and it offers much for MCU fans to unpack as well as being admirably reluctant to ruin the nitty-gritty of the plot at the same time. That said, there might just be a whopper of a spoiler hidden in plain sight…

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer may have already shown us the moment we’ve all been waiting for

There’s so much to enjoy and to provoke discussion in the D&W trailer, from Wolverine in his beautiful sleeveless superhero suit for the first time in 24 years to Ant-Man’s giant hollowed-out head. Marvel also knows what it’s doing by ending the trailer on the pants-soilingly exciting shot of Wade and Logan leaping through a mystical multiversal portal. This is leaving folks wondering if Doctor Strange is going to turn up, but actually there’s a potential even bigger reveal hidden in this shot. As some have speculated, what if this is the moment? The moment when Deadpool and Wolverine finally enter the MCU universe? I’ll leave you to ponder that as you come back down from the ceiling.

Tom Holland confirms he wants to make more Spider-Man movies, so now we can all quit worrying

Deadpool & Wolverine, we love you, but seriously, where on all the Earths is Spider-Man 4? These things used to be regular as clockwork and now it’s been nearly two and a half years since No Way Home and they haven’t even started filming yet. Plus, Tom Holland has been sketchy over his commitment to the franchise for ages now. At long last, though, the actor admitted that he’ll “always” want to make more Spider-Man films, as he owes his “life and career” to Marvel. That’s heartening news, but it’s just hilarious that Holland remains cagey for years and decides to drop this bombshell on the very day that the Deadpool 3 trailer drops. “Get back in your Lane, Reynolds,” he might as well have been saying. “I’m still the top dog(pool) around here.”

Venom: The Last Dance is coming two weeks early, so say thanks to Biden and Trump, I guess

We might still be waiting for Spider-Man 4, but Sony is giving us three — count ’em, three — of its villain-centric spin-off movies this year. So, that’s good, right? Right? With Madame Web been and gone and Kraven coming this August, Venom: The Last Dance — yes, that is its real title — was due for Nov. 8, but it’s been brought forward to Oct. 25. The reason? Sony was scared of the election drama overshadowing its release. At least that’s what they want you to think. Conspiracists might wonder if real-life Spider-Man villain Trump, aka Don Ock, arranged the whole thing to help a fellow supervillain out.

