Marvel and DC fans go to war as two acclaimed spin-offs starring award-winning actors are pitted against each other for the right to exist

It’s been a slow year for fans of superhero media, but instead of celebrating the forthcoming double-bill of Agatha All Along and The Penguin (that’s looking mighty promising after early reviews and trailers, by the way) people have decided to pit the two shows against each other.

Recommended Videos

While we understand that the Marvel/DC rival will never die and that it’s part of the tradition to pick one over the other when you enter the comic-book genre fandom, why make a fuss about a show you can simply just not tune in to?

The main argument being thrown back and forth between champions of either side is that these series are unnecessary, given that they center characters that have up until now played relatively small roles in the larger universe they belong to.

"Agatha show is unnecessary" but a show about the fucking penguin is necessary…… Okay pic.twitter.com/e9cNuVaDQ9 — ❤️‍🔥 (@Mutant_Menace) September 17, 2024

Agatha might have been a scene-stealer in WandaVision, but just how relevant is she to MCU continuity? As for The Penguin, is he really that relevant of a character in Matt Reeves’ fantastic Batman universe so as to receive his own show? The opinions are split, but I can guarantee, right now, there’s only one correct answer… So keep reading.

gurl..different franchise😭 i don't go there both are unnecessary — ⊗Kimmi⊗ (@SeleneGallio616) September 17, 2024 both are necessary actually — nate 🇵🇸 (@natexgrande) September 18, 2024

Sure, giving famous comic book characters their star vehicle is an obvious recipe for success, but betting on a dark horse has proven extremely fruitful for both Marvel and DC. Just look at Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker. James Gunn knew what he was doing.

Which character is more famous?

Which show has an actual impact on the world its set in?



Because it's not Agatha — Erik, Son of Erik (SUPERMAN ERA) (@ErikEriksson203) September 17, 2024 "Necessary is for popular characters and its unnecessary for unknown characters" remember /s. If we stayed having that mentality, the GOTG trilogy would never come to be — Toonapocalypse (@NUnimuke) September 18, 2024

The right answer to this dilemma might shock you but it is as simple as: as long as the show is good, then it is necessary. And, despite how traumatized we have been by recent releases from both camps, we’re willing to bet that both Agatha All Along and The Penguin will deliver the goods.

The Batman spin-off is already sporting a flashy 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer after about 60 early reviews, with WGTC’s own Marco Vito Oddo giving it a perfect five-star score. As for the MCU effort, there may not have been full-fledged early reviews, but the first impressions are calling it “the magic the [franchise] needs.” Not to mention the fact that both The Penguin and Agatha All Along are garnished with all-star casts and led by two legends — Colin Farrell and Kathryn Hahn, respectively, who have already proven they’re perfect for their roles in their previous outings.

The Penguin, which will follow the title character as he attempts to make the most of a power vacuum and take over the Gotham criminal underbelly, also boasts a stellar supporting cast, with the likes of How I Met Your Mother‘s Cristin Milioti, The Runaways‘ Rhenzy Feliz, and Kingsman‘s Mark Strong. Agatha All Along, on the other hand, will see Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke join the titular witch in her fabulous coven.

I’m ready to side with the “unnecessary” crowd if these shows turn out to be as insignificant and half-baked as, say, Echo, or Krypton. But for now, let’s please remember any character can be interesting in the hands of the right writers, and we’re cautiously optimistic that The Penguin and Agatha All Along have assembled the right teams for the job.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy