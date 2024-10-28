Rihanna has named this 22-year-old as her dream music collaborator, who’s also the next rumored MCU star

If I were 22 years old, juggling offers from Rihanna and Marvel Studios, I’d be pretty sure I’d hit life’s jackpot. But this young star already has nine Grammys and two Oscars racked up. Got a name in mind?

Since 2016, our bad girl RiRi has not treated fans to any new albums after her eighth one, Anti,—which was her second album to peak at #1 on the US Billboard 200. However, the 36-year-old music icon was recently asked during an interview with Access Hollywood about her dream musical collaborator, to which, she replied, “If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish… Mm-mm, she’s so good.” (via NME)

And despite having nine Grammys, two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, and 20 Guinness World Records, being named Rihanna’s dream collaborator is a big deal for Billie Eilish. Especially after Eilish once said in an interview that Rihanna is the only idol she wants to meet. Being only 22 years old, the singer has achieved very much, very young. And from the looks of it, her career is only soaring higher from here.

Right after the “Ocean Eyes” singer saw Rihanna’s interview and reacted to it with disbelief and surprise, in her words: “What in the absolute f**k oh my god what the f**k,” her name began spinning through another rumor mill which could become her next career high — albeit in a different branch of the industry. While Eilish’s career is flourishing in music, the singer also leaped into acting last year with Prime Video’s Swarm. And it looks like she might have the next opportunity knocking on her doors soon.

On Oct. 27, 2024, popular Marvel insider Daniel Richtman posted on his Patreon account revealing that Marvel Studios is interested in Billie Eilish for a big role. (via X) While this could very much be just another buzz of the beehive, like Dua Lipa’s recent rumored linkage with the DCU, doesn’t Eilish fit right into the mutant Rogue’s role? Fans have been speculating that Eilish could play one of Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Rogue, a classic villain-turned-hero in an upcoming MCU project.

The singer had previously been involved in the MCU through her music, with her tracks “Ocean Eyes” and “You Should See Me in a Crown” getting featured in the 2017 drama series Runaways. The latter also made it to the end credits of Agatha All Along‘s episode 5, “Darkest Hour/Wake Thy Power.” If we go by Richtman’s words, she might soon lend her acting talents to the studio. But it’s only a rumor for now.

What could be true, though, is a RiRi and Billie collab. After the huge success of “Anti,” there were talks of Rihanna working on a ninth album, currently called R9. “When you come off of an album like Anti … there’s this pressure that I put on myself,” RiRi said in a 2023 British Vogue interview. But if she winds up a new album anytime soon, we might see Billie Eilish among her collaborators. And who knows, it might bring both of them their 10th Grammy.

Currently, Eilish is on her seventh headlining concert tour in support of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The tour started on Sept. 29, 2024, at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, and will conclude on July 27, 2025, at the 3Arena in Dublin.

