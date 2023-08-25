Though the MCU is ahead in the comic book adaptation game, it is behind in a significant amount of other ways. 2019 was the first Marvel film to showcase a solo lead female character, and only in 2023 are we getting the first female-centric team-up. Following her debut in Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) returns in the upcoming The Marvels with fellow superheroes Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Both have had origin stories of sorts in previous Marvel productions and now must help Captain Marvel after their powers inexplicably become entangled in the body swapping film.

This wacky and silly sequel will hopefully just be a precursor for a more diverse Marvel world in the future. But despite the fun and tomfoolery fans can expect to see, The Marvels still seems to be sticking with tradition when it comes to the poster. The artwork for the film features the familiar stylized superhero poses that have become so popular with recent franchises. And though tried and true, fans are yearning for something a little more substantial. Viewers won’t receive it in any official capacity, but there is a more inventive piece of artwork floating around.

Fans on Reddit shared an artistic poster online after The Marvels crew received the piece as a gift. Instead of the time-tested over-crowded posters normally in circulation, this simple animation is a breath of fresh air. Many Redditors commented on the beauty of the art, wondering why posters like these do not become official promotions for their films.

U/electrorazor noted that the reason for holding these pieces of art back has everything to do with how the business operates. “The main poster is to show all characters and what’s happening in the movie. The side posters are creative stuff for people who like movie posters.” And how tragic that a conversation about movie posters represents a larger issue. The Marvels‘ artwork conversation is a microcosm of the discourse occurring in the entertainment industry. Streaming platforms are all about the business and care very little about the passion of fans. Companies such as Netflix will be the first to admit that shows that don’t perform perfectly to their specific metrics get canceled. Even when passionate fans are clamoring to revitalize genre series like Warrior Nun, it’s unlikely big studios will lend a helpful ear. Warrior Nun is the exception to the rule. Thanks to fan outrage, the show will get a second life and perhaps even a cinematic universe, no thanks to Netflix.

Platform standards are far more aggressive than Neilsen ratings, which gave opportunities for niche but beloved shows to bounce back, such as Friday Night Lights or Jericho. Because of greed, studios choose to go with the bottom line, and not what art is all about. One can argue that this has led directly to the dual Hollywood strike. Without common ground, the industry will continue to create content that is just more of the same.